Queenstown Winter Festival's 45-year legacy over as funding dwindles

Fireworks are set off over the TSS Earnslaw as part of the Queenstown Winter Festival in 2017.

The Queenstown Winter Festival is officially no more as sponsors and supporters can no longer justify the massive cost.

For much of its 45-year history the festival was underwritten by Destination Queenstown, but chief executive Mat Woods said that was no longer viable.

As a 10-day event, it cost $1 million each year and aimed to break even. In 2017, it became a four-day event but still cost upward of $650,000.

“It had really large budgets and that involved finding sponsors, which is really hard to do in this current climate,” Woods said.

Johanna Parsons/Stuff Hordes of celebrities would descend on Queenstown in the 2000s to help celebrate winter, including Jason Gunn, Emma Lange, Rebecca Nicholson, Tim Shadbolt, Jon Bridges, Te Radar and Petra Bagust.

“An event of that size is really hard to underwrite and as a regional tourism office it’s actually too hard.”

The burgeoning costs became public in 2018 when it was revealed Destination Queenstown spent about $100,000 from its 2018 reserves to prop up the festival, which cost $777,053 that year.

The festival, dreamt up by a couple of locals over a beer in the Eichardts pub in the 1970s, started as a community celebration before growing into a major New Zealand event.

At its peak, it included 48 events attracting tens of thousands of visitors and hordes of celebrities and visiting journalists spreading the news that Queenstown was open for winter.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Flame Fire Productions adds colour to the popular Queenstown Winter Festival parade. (File photo)

Woods said it played a key role in filling empty hotel beds during the shoulder season.

“Hotels had a lot of empty capacity and mountains were opening and people weren’t really aware that winter was already here.”

Modern snow-making facilities meant ski areas typically opened earlier now and people were more likely to book their time in Queenstown well ahead of winter starting.

Supplied Queenstown school children open Queenstown Winter Festival 2017.

Since Covid-19 closed borders, Destination Queenstown had run a “Welcome to Winter” event supported by the Government’s regional events fund.

That funding was no longer available and Destination Queenstown was now in talks with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and other funders to hold a smaller event, which may include fireworks and markets.

“We’re aware it’s a very popular event and we’d like to see what we can do with a very limited budget,” Woods said.

John Hawkins Queenstown real estate agent Richie Heap as Carman Yankabollockoff flies to victory during the Queenstown Winter Festival Drag Race in 2015.

It would be book-ended by newer events such as LUMA on King’s Birthday Weekend and Matariki celebrations in Arrowtown.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Glyn Lewers said that as a former member of the Destination Queenstown board, it had become obvious a large investment would be needed to keep festival going.

“There is sadness to see it go. I know it would have been a hard decision.”

supplied/Stuff Prime Minister Helen Clark at the opening of the Queenstown Winter Festival in 2004.

He loved how the town came together on festival weekends.

A favourite event was the drag race, where well-known Queenstown business people would dress in drag and compete on an obstacle course in central Queenstown.

“There were some pretty hideous sights there,” Lewers said.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff The Birdman competition’s winning entry in 2011, called Bounce.

Businessman and musician Peter Doyle was one of the festival founders and ran it as a volunteer for many years.

He was disappointed the event had dwindled and could not understand how Destination Queenstown could not run it with such large budgets.

In later years, he was involved with the Lions Club, which sold food and drinks during the festival.

“It was our biggest fundraiser for the year.”

JOHN HAWKINS/stuff.co.nz Queenstown Winter Festival DB Export Dog Derby at Coronet Peak

Losing that opportunity when Covid hit was a disappointment for many local clubs and fundraisers.

“The soul of the town is not there any more. Everyone is too busy doing their own thing – trying to make a buck.”

Bar owner Cam Mitchell said the festival’s impact on night-life had decreased since it became a family friendly event.

“We used to get ready for Winter Festival kick off, but it’s not been like that for quite some time.”

Euan Mitchell Queenstown's annual LUMA at Queen’s (now King’s) Birthday weekend has become a highlight for many locals and visitors.

Events such as LUMA now bought more people into bars and restaurants, he said.

“It’s a shame to lose it, but it’s not going to effect us.”

Key events that drew crowds into town were the opening night, which usually involved a prime minister, on-stage entertainment and a massive fireworks display.

Past prime ministers Helen Clark and John Key regularly showed up to open the event, but Jacinda Ardern had to turn her one opportunity down as she was due to give birth.

Robyn Edie The chaos of the Queenstown Winter Festival Dog Derby. (File photo)

Events in town included the bird man competition, where people dressed up in elaborate costumes and jumped off the wharf into Lake Wakatipu and various races in Queenstown Bay.

Coronet Peak was a regular base for hilarious events over the years including the Dog Derby, celebrity ski races and Suitcase Race.

Glamorous balls, and not so glamorous Old Farts Balls, comedy performances and a Mardi Gras provided much loved evening entertainment.

Ironically, snow was often a problem, with not enough leading to events at skifields​ being cancelled and too much snow cancelling the parade due to treacherous conditions in 2011.