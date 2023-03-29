This is probably the best job ever for plane geeks

Gabriel Leigh admits he is a self-confessed “Av Geek”, aka a rather big fan of planes and flying, which means he is pretty much in his dream role as a senior content producer with aviation tracking site Flightradar24.

Based just outside of Stockholm, Sweden, Leigh is responsible for one of the most successful videos on the website, a series of landings by a variety of aircraft.

The supercut of nine landings has been viewed more than 23,000 times on YouTube, and includes a number of the airports which may be a little unfamiliar to most travellers like Kangerlussuaq and Ilulissat in Greenland and Hemavan in northern Sweden, as well as some lesser known airlines like Amapola (Sweden) and Air Greenland.

Videos of plane landings are hugely popular online. A recent video from travel vlogger Sam Chui of a couple of Air New Zealand flights to Queenstown and Wellington have been viewed close to 740,000 times on YouTube.

FLIGHTRADAR24 Amapola Flyg Fokker 50 coming into land in Hemavan, Sweden.

Leigh told Stuff Travel that getting permission to video the landings can be “very challenging”.

“Many airlines simply won't allow it, but others will consider it,” said Leigh. “Having relationships with the airlines helps, but even then it's not simple.

“Often this means lengthy discussions about the idea over weeks or months prior until we come up with a flight that works, everyone is happy and I'm granted the access. One key factor is that even after the airline has signed off, the captain also has to feel comfortable with it and give the final approval.”

Working at the well-regarded Flightradar24 also helps to “open many doors”.

The videos have proved to be a popular amongst aviation enthusiasts as “it's not something you see every day”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Emirates' A380 aircraft returns to Christchurch after an absence of more than three years.

“I think landings are the most popular part of the flight to see from the flight deck, because of that expansive view of the approaching runway, and all the actions being performed to bring this big jet down safely – so people have been especially happy to see most of the landings I've captured from up there back-to-back.”

The aircraft in the video include an A330-200, A350-900, A320NEO, A220-300, Dash 8-200 and a Fokker 50, although he is aware that the selection is yet to feature a Boeing, but that’s “obviously something we'd love to rectify”.

“I've been working on trying to get flight deck access on the 747-8, which would be incredible. Beyond that if we could get onboard some of the more classic planes which mostly fly cargo now but are in many cases close to being retired – planes like the MD-11 – that would be very special.”

He is also hoping to feature a landing at another dream airport of his – Queenstown.

“That's been on the list of places I'd like to go for a very long time, and a landing video there would no doubt be a very popular one given how famous it is for the tricky approach and beautiful scenery.

“I may start planning something out in earnest now that I've started thinking about that Queenstown approach. It would be a dream to fly around NZ for a few days.”

What would be your dream aviation job? Let us know in the comments.