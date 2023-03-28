Inside the world's biggest aircraft flying to Christchurch and Auckland every day

The Emirates A380 plane is the biggest aircraft flying to New Zealand each day.

A private shower, your own large TV, and unlimited caviar are among the perks on offer if you depart New Zealand in first class of an Emirates A380.

Emirates is now offering daily A380 flights out of Christchurch and Auckland. The double decker plane can carry 484 passengers.

The Auckland flight goes direct to Dubai and is the longest route Emirates flies the A380 on.

The Christchurch flight resumed this week after a three-year absence due to Covid-19. It features a stop in Sydney before heading on to Dubai.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff First class seats in Emirates' A380 planes feature plenty of room and amenities.

If you just want to head to Sydney, flying in one of the A380’s 14 first class suites will cost $3500 return.

Each suite features more than enough legroom and a large TV, where live sport is on offer.

There is also unlimited caviar and Dom Perignon champagne.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff One of Emirates' A380 planes arrives in Christchurch on Monday.

Your suite features sliding doors that can close to give you privacy, and your chair can easily become a bed. For overnight flights, you will even get pyjamas, a mattress and a duvet to help you get to sleep. The suite features a small closet for your clothes.

By far one of the fanciest first class features are the two incredibly spacious bathrooms, complete with a shower. Each bathroom can be booked out for 30 minutes.

But, Kiwis looking for a cheaper option on Emirates will have more choice than other parts of the world.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff There’s a water feature in the first class section of an Emirates A380.

That’s because the A380 flying to New Zealand has a unique layout that is present on only eight of the Emirates A380s that are in service.

Instead of the traditional three classes, it introduces a fourth to the mix: premium economy.

At the moment, this type of A380 is flying only to London, Paris, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff There are 76 seats in business class, which is on the upper floor of the A380.

The new premium economy section has 56 seats and is located in the front part of the downstairs section of the aircraft.

The rest of the downstairs section has the 388 economy seats, while the 76 business and 14 first class seats are on the upstairs floor.

The premium economy cabin boasts comfier seats than economy and feels a lot roomier too.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The premium economy class section offers more comfortable seats than economy.

The seating configuration in premium economy is 2-4-2 across the aircraft, whereas it is 3-4-3 in economy class.

Premium economy has four meal options, two more than what is offered in economy. There are also drinks on arrival for premium economy.

It has three bathrooms just for premium economy passengers and being seated at the front means they are usually the first to get off.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff This is one of the meals on offer in the premimum economy section.

The baggage allowance is slightly higher in premium economy too. It is 35kg, while economy is only 30kg.

Emirates Australasia vice president Barry Brown, who gave Stuff a tour of the plane in Christchurch on Tuesday, said he was delighted to bring the A380 back to the city.

“Jump onboard everybody,” he said.