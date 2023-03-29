Air New Zealand customer alleges flight attendant had a 'sneaky vape' mid-flight

An Air New Zealand customer has alleged that a flight attendant has breached Civil Aviation laws by having “a sneaky vape” in the middle of a flight.

Mike Georgantis said he was shocked to see an Air New Zealand flight attendant using a vape during a flight from Wellington to Napier this week.

Georgantis, who happens to be a private investigator, said he noticed the flight attendant sat down and pulled the curtain in front of her after she handed out the obligatory cookies to passengers.

He was seated in the plane’s front row next to his wife and could see the attendant pull something out of her pocket.

READ MORE:

* Why do planes still have ashtrays?

* A plane passenger just lit up a cigarette on a US flight. Here's what happened

* House fire at the centre of murder case deliberately lit, investigator says



“My God she’s bloody vaping,” he turned to his wife and said.

“I saw the flight attendant having a sneaky vape behind the curtain by the toilet. She inhaled on the vape three times,” he told Stuff.

“I could even see the blue light, light up on the vape as she inhaled. She then took a mouthful of water which she swirled around in her mouth presumably to dissipate the smell.”

Air New Zealand confirmed it had received a complaint and that an investigation was launched immediately.

STUFF Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up? (First published June 2022)

“Immediate action should be taken ... If she’s doing it on this flight, I’m sure she’s doing it on every flight,” he said.

Georgantis said the staff member should face the same consequences that a passenger would face for vaping on a plane.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said the penalty for a breach of 65N of the Civil Aviation Act for smoking or vaping on a flight is a fine up to $2500.

In a statement, an Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed it received a complaint that a flight attendant was allegedly vaping on board a flight.

“Any complaint of this nature is taken seriously and an investigation was launched immediately,” they said.

“Air New Zealand is currently investigating the claim and we won’t be able to comment further until that is complete.”

If an individual had breached the act, the CAA would follow the same investigation process regardless of whether it was a staff member or a passenger involved, the CAA spokesperson said.