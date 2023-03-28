Airline fined $50,000 for 'sexist' high heels and makeup rules

The men only had to keep a "clean and neat appearance”, while women had rules on lipsticks, foundation, the length of eyelashes, as well the height of their heels.

A European airline has been hit with a €30,000 fine (NZ$52,000) for its ‘sexist’ uniform rules for female cabin crew.

Budget carrier Vueling was fined by Catalonian authorities following a complaint by the union representing the staff, Stavla, reported El Periódico.

The airline’s rules dictating that female cabin crew had to wear high heels and had to follow strict make-up guidelines were deemed unfair compared to the dress code for male staff.

The men only had to keep a "clean and neat appearance”, while women had rules on lipsticks, foundation, the length of eyelashes, as well the height of their heels.

Vueling has now changed its policy to remove its "gender distinction or obligation to wear make-up”, and is reviewing its style guide and “has been working on an inclusive image for more than a year”.

“The company’s aim with the dress code is to always ensure comfort and safety in all environments. In fact, the style guide was drafted with the cooperation of the crew member representatives,” the airline said in a statement to The Independent.

Virgin Atlantic UK airline has launched its updated gender identity policy (video published September 2022).

Vueling is owned by IAG, whose also run the likes of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia.

Cabin crew uniforms have become less formal over the last few years.

Some airlines including Virgin Atlantic have ditched gendered uniform options completely. In 2021, new airline SkyUp Airlines introduced Nike Air Max 720s and a loose suit with trousers, and a white T-shirt and silk scarf for crew, while Air New Zealand allowed staff to show "non-offensive" tattoos in 2019.