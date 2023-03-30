Bali flight review: Onboard Air New Zealand's most feel-good flight

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023 (video published January 2023).

When the announcement is made that we’re about to begin our descent, one passenger lets out a whoop.

Trouser and jumper-clad passengers dash into the toilets, emerging in shorts and t-shirts.

These scenes signal the return of one of Air New Zealand’s most popular routes. Kiwis can once again fly direct from Auckland to Bali, Indonesia’s famed holiday island.

The seasonal service last operated in 2019, but it’s undergone some changes. Previously, the just-over-eight-hour journey was treated as a short-haul flight, with economy passengers able to opt for seat-only fares.

But now, Air New Zealand has made the route a full-service offering on par with its long-haul flights, with all passengers receiving meals, entertainment and checked baggage.

Stuff Travel was on the first flight – here’s how we found it.

BROOK SABIN Air New Zealand has resumed its non-stop flights to Bali for the first time since 2019.

The route

Auckland to Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar).

The plane

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

unsplash Air New Zealand flies to Bali on the 787-9 Dreamliner.

The paperwork

Kiwis staying for up to 30 days can purchase a visitor visa on arrival in Bali, but for a smoother entry, you can also purchase it online in advance here. The visitor visa costs around NZ$50.

Indonesia still requires all travellers aged 18 and older to be fully vaccinated (at least two doses) for Covid-19, so you’ll need to download your vaccine certificate for international travel from My Covid Record.

You’ll also need to complete an electronic customs declaration here, then print or screenshot a QR code to present on arrival. They also had prompts to do this on arrival, with free wi-fi and computer kiosks set up at the airport.

The seat

I was seated in 4J, the middle row of the Business Premier cabin.

Air New Zealand uses the “herringbone” layout in its business cabin, with all seats facing towards the aisle, so my main view was of the neighbouring row’s feet propped up on their foot rests.

For more privacy in this cabin, I’d recommend selecting a seat in row A – the left-hand row – where you’re just facing the back of the middle row seats.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Business Premier seats all face towards the aisle.

Time in the air

We were due to take-off at noon and land at 4.20pm, making for a scheduled flight time of nine hours and 20 minutes. While we took off about 20 minutes late, we still arrived well ahead of time, touching down at 3.40pm, so the total flight time ended up being just eight hours and 20 minutes.

Comfort factor

Despite the strange layout, the business cabin gets a big tick for comfort, with seats that can be converted into lie-flat beds.

For much of the flight, the lights are dimmed, so you can have a nap and feel ready to go on arrival, despite the time difference (five hours at the time of writing).

Entertainment

More than enough movies and TV shows to keep you occupied over eight hours, including several new releases. I was particularly impressed to see they had second season of The White Lotus on there.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff In business, entertainment screens are on arms that swing out so you can easily watch movies from bed.

Amenities

My business seat came with an amenity kit containing Ashley & Co hand cream and lip balm, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a pen and some Dreamliner-purple stripey socks.

Amenities were also available to order through the entertainment screen, with free earplugs, eyeshades and toothbrush kits on offer.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff I was stoked with my socks.

There was no wi-fi available on this flight.

Food

You certainly won’t go hungry, with two meals served – lunch shortly after take-off, then a “light meal” a couple of hours before landing.

In business, we had a choice of two appetisers, smoked salmon or pea and basil soup, served with a selection of bread.

For the main course, you could opt for a prime beef eye fillet with a choice of sides, Balinese chicken curry, or a superfood salad. In the spirit of the destination, I opted for the curry, but it had that undeniable “plane food" flavour – I experienced food envy when I saw the passengers around me tucking into their steaks.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The Balinese chicken curry was a little disappointing.

For dessert, you could opt for a honey saffron panna cotta, or a strawberry cake – this was in place of an ice cream dessert on the menu, which a note explained wasn’t available due to a dry ice shortage.

For round two, it was a buffalo mozzarella and charred aubergine starter, followed by a choice of slow-cooked beef brisket, smoked paprika, lemon and thyme marinated chicken breast, or Malaysian fish curry. This time I went for the beef, and it was much tastier than the chicken.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The beef brisket and mashed potato was the winning dish.

Premium economy customers got a smoked chicken breast appetiser, followed by beef short rib, Balinese chicken curry, or sumac-dusted salmon for lunch, then the same menu as business premier for the light meal.

A peek at the economy menu showed passengers were served a choice of braised beef ragu with penne pasta and parmesan or Mexican-style chicken with black beans and corn rice for lunch, and a heated chicken, cranberry and cheese bap for the light meal, with trays also containing cheese and crackers, salad bowls and a dessert.

Additional snacks and drinks were available to order to your seat through the entertainment screen.

Service

Air New Zealand crew always manage to be warm and friendly while getting the job done efficiently. It was also great to see some Indonesian crew on this flight, who were excited to talk to passengers about their homeland.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The crew on Air New Zealand’s first flight to Bali.

The verdict

The expanded offering on this not-so-long-haul flight allows you to get into holiday mode before you even touch down. With its manageable flight time and air of excitement from the mostly leisure travellers onboard, I reckon the Auckland to Bali route must be one of Air New Zealand’s most feel-good flights.

Frequency

Three flights a week, on a Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The service will increase to five flights a week during the winter and school holiday period between June 26 and July 30.

Essentials

Flights to Bali start from $1040 one-way (economy). For more information see airnewzealand.co.nz

The writer travelled courtesy of Air New Zealand.