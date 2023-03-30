The tourism campaign telling young British men to 'stay away'

Amsterdam has launched a new campaign with a very specific market in mind – British men aged 18 to 35 – but instead of encouraging them to visit, the Dutch capital is telling them to “Stay away”.

The aim is to stop “wild” young Brits from arriving in the city for short breaks of debauchery.

When tourists from the UK search online using a variety of terms including ‘stag party Amsterdam’, ‘cheap hotel Amsterdam’ and ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’, adverts will appear.

In one, a drunken man is shown being arrested with the text saying: “Coming to Amsterdam for a messy night + getting trashed = €140 fine + criminal record = fewer prospects.

“So coming to Amsterdam for a messy night? Stay away.”

A second targets drug-users: “Coming to Amsterdam to take drugs + lose control = hospital trip + permanent health damage = worried family. So coming for drugs to Amsterdam? Stay away.”

While the campaign is targeting young British males now, it may be expanded to include other European countries and age groups.

Gemeente Amsterdam One of the videos discouraging troublemakers from going to Amsterdam.

Deputy Mayor Sofyan Mbarki said the city is still very much open to tourists, once they do not “misbehave and cause nuisance”

“In that case we as a city will say: rather not, stay away. Amsterdam is already taking lots of measures against excessive tourism and nuisance, and we are taking more measures than other large cities in Europe,” said Mbarki.

“But we have to do even more the coming years if we want to give tourism a sustainable place in our city. Amsterdam is a metropole and crowds and bustle are inherent features, but to keep our city liveable we now have to choose for restriction instead of irresponsible growth.”

Last month the city announced plans to ban cannabis from the city's famous red-light district.

It's part of a raft of measures to make the centre of the Dutch capital more hospitable for residents.