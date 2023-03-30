Disabled pilot 'draws' wheelchair in the sky

The 'drawing' in the sky by pilot Russ Pinder.

A disabled pilot in the UK has taken to the skies to “draw” what he described is an “appropriate” image.

Pinder, who labels himself as That Wheely Plane Bloke on Twitter took off in his two-seater ultralight Aeroprakt A22LS Foxbat from the south of Birmingham on a flight which lasted just shy of two hours.

The curious route came to the attention of aviation tracking site Flightradar24.

It asked: “Does anyone have any information on the nature of the flight?”

Pinder responded: “It was me, I’m a wheelchair using pilot. No real story behind it other than I wanted to dry (sic) out drawing pictures and it seemed appropriate.”

“Makes good sense to us!” responded Flightradar24.

The image was posted on Pinder’s Facebook page with the caption: “Blue badge holders only.”

Pilots taking special routes to draw images in the skies has been happening for years.

Supplied Scott Montagu drew a festive tree over the skies of Waikato with his private plane.

Last Christmas, Scott Montagu mapped the image of a Christmas tree with a kiwi on it above Waikato.

“It’s a little bit difficult to draw a kiwi decoration on top of a tree when you are flying at 200kmh. I should have made it bigger probably, it would have been better,” Montagu said.

He previously drew a giant kiwi in the air in 2020.

Piako Gliding Club/Flight Radar Pilot Scott Montagu and his giant kiwi drawing.

Earlier this year, the final ever 747 jumbo jet to be built took a special detour above the skies in the US. Flight tracking sites followed 5Y747 as it started to draw a crown and the numbers ‘747’ in honour of its reputation as the Queen of the Skies.

In 2020, a similar farewell of drawing in the sky occurred when Qantas retired its last 747.

After departing Sydney, New South Wales, the flight traced the shape of a kangaroo, the airline’s famous logo.

FLIGHTRADAR24 The Atlas Air cargo jet draws a crown and a '747' for the last ever Queen of the Skies.

Other images drawn in the sky include syringes (for Covid vaccinations), ‘I’m bored’ messages, and a 30km penis.