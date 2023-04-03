Hawke's Bay is 'ready and waiting' for you to visit this autumn

Take your taste buds on holiday to Hawke's Bay (video published November 2021).

Hawke’s Bay is eager to welcome visitors over the upcoming Easter and school holidays, and is assuring them the majority of the region is back up and running following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The storm lashed the region in mid-February, with severe flooding and slips causing widespread damage.

But Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the region was now “ready and waiting” for visitors, with more than 85% of tourism and hospitality operators open for business.

“As many will have seen in the news, a number of smaller communities within our beautiful region are still feeling the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, however the visitor experience, particularly within our urban centres, remains largely untouched,” he said.

“With State Highway 5 between Taupō and Hawke’s Bay now open, we’re excited to welcome autumn visitors.”

Hawke's Bay Trails This time of year is perfect for exploring Hawke’s Bay’s network of cycle trails.

To get that message across, Hawke’s Bay Tourism has launched a social media campaign called “Live from Hawke’s Bay”, which will feature videos that give an idea of what it’s like to visit post-cyclone, proving everything the region is known and loved for is still on offer.

Need a reason to book a trip over the next few months? Here are five of them...

Head along to a concert

Joe Maher/Getty Images Rod Stewart’s Mission Estate Winery concert will be the first big show since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sir Rod Stewart will be headlining the Mission Estate Winery Concert on April 8, in what will be the rocker’s last major tour of New Zealand. Eighties icon Cyndi Lauper will be joining him as a special guest.

Or catch Lorde’s rescheduled show for her Solar Power tour at Black Barn Amphitheatre on April 20 and 21. Supporting the singer are Broods, Fazerdaze and Riiki Reid.

Stay at a new luxury retreat

Hawke's Bay Tourism Euchre Lodge is Black Barn’s newest luxury retreat.

Euchre Lodge is the newest retreat at Black Barn Vineyards, having only opened in 2022. The three-bedroom property boasts a beautifully-furnished, open-plan living area, complete with a roaring fire – perfect for curling up beside with a glass of red.

Rates start from $1800 a night, or you can make the most of their winter special, where you stay four nights and pay for three, or stay seven nights and pay for five.

Take a self-guided winery cycle tour

Hawke's Bay Tourism Autumn colours over the Elephant Hill vineyard.

This time of year is perfect for exploring Hawke’s Bay’s famed vineyards (the majority of which are open).

Tākaro Trails has an Easter special on their popular Cape Coast Winery Ride, which includes a 16km cycle ride on an ebike, with accommodation pick-up, some Easter goodies and the chance to win an Easter prize package.

Admire some art deco

SUPPLIED Enjoy a scenic tour of Art Deco Napier.

Napier’s infamous Art Deco Festival sadly had to be cancelled in February, but you can still step back in time with a visit to the Art Deco Centre.

They hold daily guided walks around the city, starting from $29.50 per person, or if you really want to see all the art deco sights in style, you can take a vintage car tour, starting from $210 for four passengers.

Stop by a farmers’ market

Hawke's Bay Tourism The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is one of the best in the country.

Hawke’s Bay has one of the best farmers’ markets in the country, and it’s now back at its usual spot at Waikoko Gardens at Tōmoana Showgrounds. Stock up on locally grown and made goodies there from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Sundays.

The equally wonderful Napier Urban Farmers’ Market can be found in the centre of Napier every Saturday morning.