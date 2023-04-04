That Wānaka Tree is joined by Wānaka Shark

Wānaka locals are perplexed to notice that the famous Wānaka tree has now been joined by a Wānaka shark.

That Wānaka Tree is world famous but the shark swimming around it may elevate it to new social media heights.

No-one knows where the shark, or to be precise the shark’s fin, came from and local social media posts have divided opinion in the small town.

Posting on Facebook on Monday, Joanne Young said April Fools was over and the stationary fin spoiled the lake's beauty.

“Can it be removed?” she asked.

But Jess B Clark called for the “weed tree” to be removed instead, while Kieran Kaiwai suggested someone jump in and tackle the shark.

Others suggested it would need Department of Conservation and Otago Regional Council involvement involving a lengthy report and an 80% rates rise.

Tony Vial suspected it might be the work of a random Sharks supporter, before adding his own “Go the Warriors”.

Todd Jeremy Owen said he had seen the fin in other spots, including Lake Hawea.

“That taniwha is way older than that weedy willow,” he said.

123RF That Wānaka tree in autumn before the mystert shark fin was installed.

Tracy Sarah Jones looked forward to seeing the next 20 million lonely tree shots accompanied by the great shark fin.

While Amanda Waldo had another ominous warning for regular lake users.

“If the duck itch doesn’t get you...” she wrote.

For now, the big questions are unanswered. Will the shark remain? And will it ruin the perfect shot of #thatwanakatree?