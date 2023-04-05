Going off grid a thing of the past? Trampers unsure if NZ wide cell coverage a help or hindrance

Elon Musk, founder of Starlink, has agreed a deal with One NZ (formerly Vodafone) to provide country-wide cell service.

Going off the grid, out of reception, taking some time, peace and solitude.

Some outdoors enthusiasts fear the things they cherish will be under threat when One NZ (formerly Vodafone) rolls out its promised 100% cell phone coverage across Aotearoa.

One NZ announced on Monday a landmark deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite business to provide mobile coverage of the whole country for its customers via Starlink.

The agreement will mean customers could use their smartphones to connect via satellite when they were in areas without cellular coverage, starting with text messages from late next year.

Chief executive Jason Paris said it would improve safety “whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm”.

However, trampers appear unsure whether country-wide cell service will improve their enjoyment of the outdoors.

“Something is gained from a safety point of view. But wilderness is lost when gadgetry advances. I feel fortunate I began tramping when it was just map and compass and rely on your mates,” said one tramper on the Tramping in New Zealand Facebook page.

123RF NZ Search and Rescue said cell phone coverage should not replace locator beacons, which have an instant GPS.

“I'm dreading that day - one of my favourite things about getting outdoors is that I'm not constantly connected,” another said.

“How horrible it will be to go into a hut and find everyone on their phone. Can't think of anything worse to be honest,” the comments kept going.

One outdoors enthusiast took a more positive take on the deal.

“It's honestly shocking how many people are vehemently against this. Having one more method of communication while out in the bush WILL save lives,” she said.

NZ Mountain Safety Council operations Manager Nathan Watson said it would help people if they got into trouble or if they need to update their contacts with any plan changes.

“Not only will this development be valuable in emergency situations, but also in very common situations whereby a tramper or hunter is delayed or has changed their plans, and they can easily update their trusted contacts if in reception.”

Supplied The new deal would see coverage all the way at Te Oneroa Hut, at the most south western corner of New Zealand.

He added the most important aspects of personal safety required quality trip planning and preparation and making smart decisions while you're out.The Department of Conservation welcomed the upgrade in service. .

“We often have rangers or staff working in some of New Zealand’s most remote areas,” chief information officer Richard Kay said. “Guaranteed coverage would be a game changer for us, reducing our reliance on satellite phones and other workarounds in these hard-to-reach places.”

NZ Search and Rescue spokesperson Tania Steward said while the telco’s new plan would be helpful for those who wish to keep their family up-to-date with their expeditions, it should not replace the basics of a good locator beacon and a well-packed bag.

A locator beacon had an instant GPS and sent a signal to emergency services, where texts and calls relied on the person operating it to have a sound mind, be able to continually respond to the person on the end of the call or text, and know their precise location.

A text to mum, however, offered peace of mind at the end of a walking day.

“There is already coverage in a lot of parts of New Zealand including some tramping huts,” she said.

On Monday, Paris said the new deal would do away with the mobile communication issues experienced in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, for example.

The cyclone temporarily knocked out mobile connectivity to swathes of the country in February, but satellite coverage was not impacted.

One NZ’s current mobile network covered 98% of the places where people “lived and worked”, but only just over half of the country’s geographical land mass.