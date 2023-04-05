Luxury Queenstown hotel building for sale, offers over $35m considered

Kevin Carlin, the developer and owner of Queenstown's new Carlin Boutique Hotel, wants to ensure guests have a "beyond five-star" experience.

A new five-star-plus Queenstown hotel building is for sale and the vendor will consider offers over $35 million.

Kevin Carlin built the seven-storey 14-suite Carlin Boutique Hotel and Oro restaurant near central Queenstown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It opened in early 2022 and has since received several international awards including three Boutique Hotel Awards, such as the World's Best New Hotel in 2022.

Carlin operates the hotel and intends doing so for the next 30 years, but now wished to free up the capital involved in the building for other projects.

READ MORE:

* First shoots of hotel revival emerging in Christchurch

* Luxury boutique hotel sold by mall owner with development plans

* Coronavirus: Conference centre, gondola and hotels for Queenstown after Covid-19



Supplied/Stuff Carlin, founder, owner and builder of Queenstown's The Carlin Boutique Hotel, intends the hotel and service to be "beyond five-star".

It was standard practice for hotels and other businesses to rent the buildings they operate from, he said.

”I was the rare person that’s a property developer and owned the building.

”I always intended to sell the real estate to get the cash back for another development,” he said.

He intended leasing the building back for 30 years and operating the hotel himself “if someone pays the price”.

“I’m not going anywhere. This is my retirement project.”

Supplied An illustration of the planned four-level luxury boutique hotel underconstruction, wqhich is to be managed by the Radisson Hotel Group.

He declined to give details of other developments he sought capital for, though he is developing a five-star Radisson Hotel​ in Queenstown with Australia-based partner Centuria.

Despite a major staff shortage in Queenstown the Carlin Boutique Hotel was almost fully staffed with 38 employees on board.

Bookings were good going ahead, but he was looking forward to the return of European and wealthy Chinese travellers, he said.

Chinese visitors were struggling with visa issues in their own country while a lack of flights connecting Europe and New Zealand was deterring those visitors.

“I was there recently, and it took me four flights to get home to Queenstown,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff The luxurious living space in one of the 14 suites in The Carlin Boutique Hotel, in Queenstown.

Visitors to the hotel can book a room from $2219.50 a night, according to the website.

Each of the interconnected suites has views over central Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu, its own outdoor fire and spa pool, and a kitchen where private chefs can whip up a meal.

“We don’t expect our guests are ever going to buy eggs and cook,” Carlin told Stuff on a tour when it first opened.

The property is listed with Bayleys Real Estate and expressions of interest are sought.