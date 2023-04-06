Heading to the airport in the next few days? Here's what you need to know

The new Auckland Airport domestic terminal plans to bring everything under one roof.

It’s the great Easter and school holiday getaway as Kiwis head off on trips both near and far.

The country’s biggest airports are already bracing for some of the busiest traffic in the last three pandemic-affected years.

Many are asking for that little bit of patience from customers, and an earlier than usual arrival time.

Here’s a look at what Air New Zealand and the main airports are telling passengers.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Air New Zealand will be looking after 5800 unaccompanied minors and 800 pets travelling on our network during the school holidays.

Air New Zealand

The numbers: The national carrier is expecting 210,000 customers across the Easter weekend and a total of 700,000 over the April school holidays.

Busiest day: Thursday, April 6, with 50,000 travellers starting the weekend early.

Busiest routes: Domestically it is going to be particularly busy for Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown. Further afield, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane in Australia, and Singapore, Houston and Los Angeles are looking popular. For the school holidays Rotorua, Queenstown, and the Bay of Islands are proving drawcards for families.

The airline will also be looking after 5800 unaccompanied minors and 800 pets travelling on our network during the school holidays.

Bonus: The airline is serving hot cross buns and Easter treats onboard and in lounges and is rolling out new kid-friendly headphones and Kia Ora Kids activity book.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline is “excited” to see so many customers flying over the next couple of weeks.

“We also want to remind everyone that airports may be busy during this time,” said Geraghty. “We encourage customers to plan ahead and leave plenty of time to get through security and to your gate. Checking in online and packing light are golden rules to make the journey easier.”

Supplied The busiest day at Auckland Airport’s international terminal is Thursday, April 6.

Auckland Airport

The numbers: More than 800,000 people are travelling through the terminals across the school holidays.

Busiest day: At the international terminal it is Thursday, April 6, domestically it’s Friday, April 7.

Busiest destinations: Christchurch, Wellington, and Queenstown are the top three domestic connections, while the most popular regional journey is Napier with around 30,000 people flying to and from the Hawke’s Bay. Australia, US and Singapore are the most popular overseas destinations.

Look out for: Auckland Airport is carrying out refurbishments in the arrivals processing area, which will see border processing and screening areas operate within a smaller space than usual.

At times the international departures area will be busy, particularly first thing in the morning and in the evening when there can be up to six flights heading out within a 15-minute window.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer, Scott Tasker, is asking for patience from flyers.

”Lengthy queues and longer than expected processing times are definitely not what we want for travellers, but we want to be upfront about how the daily travel peaks can impact customers as they move through the airport system," said Tasker

“We are working hard with other organisations operating at Auckland Airport to reduce the likelihood of this happening and thank travellers for their continued patience.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Matthew Palliser, Head of Operations at Wellington Airport, said it is great to see more international flights as well at the airport.

Wellington Airport

The numbers: Over the whole school holidays, there will 345,000 seats operated in and out of Wellington. 300,000 of these will be domestic and 45,000 international

Busiest day: Friday, April 14 with 22,000 seats operated. Friday, April 7 is also busy with 20,500 seats.

Busiest destinations: Auckland, Christchurch, Sydney, Queenstown and Nelson.

For the kids: The pop-up Kids Zone is back along with live music, face painting, giveaways and even an artist-in-residence.

Matthew Palliser, Head of Operations at Wellington Airport, said it is great to see more international flights at the airport.

”There is good news for travellers with Jetstar increasing their non-stop flights from Wellington to Gold Coast to four flights per week this month, and Fiji Airways will be increasing their service to Nadi to three times per week in May,” said Palliser.

Christchurch Airport P.A.W.S therapy dogs will be at Christchurch Airport over the long weekend.

Christchurch Airport

The airport’s Yvonne Densem said it is going to be a busy few weeks with Easter and the start of the school holidays.

“We are aware lots of people plan to spend at least the weekend with friends and families across the country and further afield, so our terminal and car parks will be busy,” said Densem.

“Airlines ask you to allow the time required to be processed on your way to your flight. Ideally, you might add a few more minutes over this busy time and won’t be late to check in. It will be important to check and have all the documentation you will require to get on the plane. That includes packing within your baggage allowance – with so many people on flights, there may not be room for extra bags or extra-heavy bags.”

One thing to note is that airport pre-booked parking is sold out, but ‘drive up’ parking will be available.

“We suggest people check the website www.christchurchairport.co.nz to know their parking options and make a plan before driving here,” said Densem.

A bonus for the kids (and the big kids), is that the P.A.W.S therapy dogs will be in the terminal over the long weekend and a children’s activity programme will run between 11am and 2pm each day. There will be entertainers, an Easter egg hunt, face painting and Easter egg decorating.