These were the world's busiest airports in 2022

After a couple of years of instability, and some fresh faces in the top 10, the new figures for the world’s busiest airports have a much more familiar look about them.

The new data from Airports Council International (ACI) shows Hartsfield-Jackson in the US city of Atlanta maintaining its position as the world’s overall busiest, while Dubai takes out the crown of the most popular international hub.

Atlanta welcomed 93.7 million passengers, that’s up 23.8% on last year, although 15.2% behind 2019 numbers.

The airport hub in Georgia has traditionally held the top spot every year over the last two decades. The exception was in 2020 when its 22-year streak as top dog was ended by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China thanks to the pandemic. This year no Chinese airports make the top 10 due to the travel restrictions.

In 2022, US airports claimed five of the top six overall spots with Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver and Chicago O’Hare filling out the other top four spots and Los Angeles in sixth.

London Heathrow had the biggest jump of those in the top 10, up 217% on 2021 numbers, rocketing it from 54th to 8th.

Dubai was named the busiest international airport with more than 66 million passengers. That is up 127% on 2021 but still lagging 23.5% behind numbers in 2019. Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol make up the top three.

Overall the world’s airports handled close to 89 million aircraft movements in 2022, a 20.4% increase on 2021.

ACI World director general, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said the traffic numbers show the “resilience of the airport and aviation industry, and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air”.

“While US airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks – including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow,” said de Oliveira.

“While we continue to march forward cautiously amidst multiple headwinds that could impact the speed and magnitude of global air traffic recovery, the latest rankings represent an important milestone in reaching pre-pandemic levels.”

World’s busiest airports in 2022 (last year’s position in brackets)