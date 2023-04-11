Lyttelton's final cruise ship departs, even more to arrive next season

The Ovation of the Seas was the last cruise ship to visit Lyttelton for the season, arriving and departing on Easter Monday.

Love them or loathe them, cruise ships are returning to Lyttelton in even greater numbers next season, according to port company forecasts.

In the past seven months 79 cruise ships have berthed in Lyttelton including the massive Ovation of the Seas, the last arrival of the season, which departed at 5pm on Easter Monday.

The ship brought 4600 passengers and 1500 crew members, Lyttelton Port Company chief corporate affairs officer Phil de Joux said.

There were 98 cruise ship visits scheduled for the next season, he said.

READ MORE:

* Review promised as Lyttelton's SailGP event gets mixed verdict from residents and businesses

* SailGP racing event could bring more money to NZ than first thought

* Reported currents of cruise opposition appear exaggerated



“The return of large cruise ships to the Port of Lyttelton has been a welcome return for Lyttelton, Christchurch and the Canterbury province after the devastating Canterbury earthquakes and Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

RNZ Cruise ships will be returning to New Zealand shores this summer. (First published May 2022)

Thousands of passengers headed into central Christchurch on Monday, contributing to a big lift in business particularly for hospitality venues, ChristchurchNZ public relations manager Chris Wilcock said.

“Riverside Market at lunchtime is absolutely heaving,” he said.

In Lyttelton, the economic impact was more restrained, with some residents still feeling the pressure thousands of visitors had on local transport links.

Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chairperson Vicki Tahau Paton said the local supermarket always got a boost from arriving ship crew, while benefits to other businesses were dependent on the size of the ship.

Sara Templeton A bus from Lyttelton to Christchurch full of tourists from a cruise ship in November.

“With the bigger boats you get a bit of overflow. Not everyone wants to go into town.”

She had opened a small souvenir shop with a friend this season to find out what opportunities there were, but had since closed.

“We didn’t make much money, but we met some wonderful people,” she said.

Given it was the largest cruise ship season to date she did not think there were too many disruptions, but she would be holding a debrief with the business community and believed teething problems would be easily sorted.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Banks Peninsula community board chairman Reuben Davidson said community feedback on the impacts of cruise ship arrivals in Lyttelton would be collected as part of the Destination Management Plan consultation.

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board chairman Reuben Davidson said Lyttelton was noticeably busy on Monday morning, especially as some businesses were closed for the holiday.

The board had received a lot of feedback on the impact of cruise ship arrivals including concerns over the environmental impact of the ships and its impact on local services.

Access to buses, and car parking was unpredictable, and one terminally ill resident Steve Hodgson found the large number of visitors difficult to deal with.

As Lyttelton was a busy working port the 2000-odd residents accepted there was always some movement.

“But I think there’s also an expectation that whatever activity happens in the port, that everybody is still able to go about their activities.”

The impacts of cruise ship arrivals in the area was a focus of the Destination Management Plan, which would be open for community consultation late in April.

“My hope is that people wil provide feedback, so all concerns can be taken into account for next season.”

Supplied Residents oppose the cruise ships coming into Lyttelton took their concerns to the Banks Peninsula Community board meeting in February.

Lyttelton resident Sara Campbell has been critical of the environment impacts of the cruise ship industry and the effects of large numbers of people arriving in a short time period in the town.

“It feels overwhelming at times. The buses have been full. There are queues. It’s definitely had an impact on the community,” she said.

She would like to see a new survey carried out of the business community and residents so that concerns and impacts could be understood ahead of the next season.

“The industry is growing, and we’ve got more coming next season. How are those impacts going to be addressed?” she said.

De Joux said there had been 85 scheduled arrivals in the current season but 79 visits, the drop due to weather, hull cleaning and vessel operational issues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff About 4600 passengers and 1500 screw members arrived on board the Ovation of the Seas in Lyttelton on Monday.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said about 300,000 passengers came into New Zealand this season with most ships at capacity.

He estimated the spend from cruise ship passengers would be $500 million across New Zealand, down only slightly on $570 million reported by Stats NZ in 2019.

It had not been all smooth sailing over the season. There were Covid outbreaks with passengers in isolation, biofouling problems where ships were too dirty to enter New Zealand waters and missed ports because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Ovation of the Seas is due to berth in Wellington on Tuesday.