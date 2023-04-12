Cheat sheet: How not to be 'that' person at airport security

Travel these days is stressful enough ... that’s of course if you can afford to do it in the first place.

But there is one element to getting on a plane which seems to bamboozle and confuse even the most seasoned of travellers – going through airport security.

We all know the basics; what we should dump in the trays, what clothing to take off, remembering to take out that laptop, but for some reason minds go blank and stress levels rise, as travellers aim to avoid that ‘beep’ that something is up while holding up a queue of tutting passengers.

And that’s before the ‘thrill’ of waiting to see if your bag will make it straight down the conveyor belt after the X-ray or be unceremoniously nudged to the side for extra screening.

So with April seeing some of the busiest passenger numbers at our airports thanks to school holidays and public holidays, here’s a guide on the basics of airport security and some of the quirky things you may not think will be confiscated, but actually will (spoiler: peanut butter).

AVSEC/Supplied If you have a laptop, pull it out now and put in a separate tray.

How soon should I turn up at security?

Aviation Security Service (AvSec) say at busy times to aim for 90 minutes for domestic flights and three hours for international. That may sound like a long time to end up waiting, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Although perhaps don’t arrive a week early for your flight.

While you wait in the queue

Try to do as much as you can while you shuffle along in the queue so you don’t hold everyone up at tray time. Take off that coat, pop phones, wallets, chunky jewellery, into your bag. Pretty much anything you think will set off the sensor, now is the time to chuck into your bag. One warning though, if you pack too much stuff into your bag it could get some extra screening.

Also finish off that coffee or smoothie now, you can’t bring it through. Drinks in takeaway cups can’t go through security because all “loose” items need to be placed in trays, and they could leak and damage the machines. Similarly, they can’t be carried through the body scanning machines because they could spill. Liquids in vessels with a sealable lid, such as screw-top drink bottles, can still be taken through.

You’ve reached the trays

If you have a laptop, pull it out now and put in a separate tray. Your coat and bag goes into another tray. If you have shoes or boots that are above the ankle, or steel capped and working boots, take these off and pop into a tray as well. Chunky belts and hi vis tops also need to come off now.

For international flights, also take out any powders, liquids, aerosols and gels that are the allowed 100ml or less. You should try and pre-pack these items into a re-sealable 20cm by 20cm plastic bag. Remember that it is the size of the container that counts and not its content, so if a container is larger than 100ml and the content is less than 100ml, the item will still be prohibited.

Any unusual products that could be confiscated?

If you are heading overseas better leave the Pic's Peanut Butter and marmite at home as these are classified as liquids. The general rule is if you can spill, smear, spread, or spray it, then the item will be affected by the restrictions.

Powders also have a limit and must not exceed 350 millilitres, or 350 grams per person. These are defined as “fine dry particles produced by the grinding, crushing, or disintegration of a solid substance (for example, flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk, baby formula or cosmetics)”. So perhaps don’t travel with bath bombs, sand or some foot powders. A full list can be found here.

Batteries are another item often forgotten about and AvSec removed more than 190,000 batteries from passengers’ carry-on and checked-in luggage in 2022. All spare or loose batteries are prohibited from checked-in luggage but in carry-on they must be protected by packaging or terminals covered and each passenger is allowed a total of 20 spare batteries.

Also smokers, you are only allowed one lighter in your carry-on.

I’ve had to go through the body scanner, what can they see?

You could be asked to go through Advanced Image Technology (AIT), aka the one where you have to put your hands up. There are now 25 of the AIT machines operating throughout the country.

A screen next to the machine displays a genderless figure, which will highlight any concern areas. An officer may perform a pat down in the target area, depending on what was found. No images are stored.

So my bag just got pushed down for extra screening, what now?

In some cases it may just be a check due to an anomaly seen in the X-ray, or there are a lot of items in one place. But if anything else is found that is not allowed on the plane, passengers must voluntarily relinquish the item. If travellers don’t give them up, then the journey ends here and the airline will be advised of the refusal.