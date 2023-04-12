Kaitaki ferry completes first Cook Strait crossing after gearbox repairs

Interislander ferry the Kaitaki was forced to berth for repairs in Picton after it experienced a gearbox fault.

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry has completed its first sailing after a gearbox fault put the vessel out of action for about five weeks.

The Cook Strait ferry sailed to Picton just over three weeks ago to continue its repairs after it was taken out of service for the second time this year.

The Kaitaki returned to Wellington on April 10 after undergoing sea trials as part of its repairs on one of its faulty gearboxes.

Completing its first sailing since being repaired, the Kaitaki departed Wellington about 8.45am on Wednesday and arrived to berth in Picton about 11.45am, according to ship tracking website MarineTraffic.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the return of Kaitaki restored freight and passenger capacity and “builds more resilience into the service”.

Finlay Dunseath/Stuff The Interislander Kaitaki ferry embarked on its first sailing in weeks after a gearbox fault put the vessel out of action.

There were approximately 500 passengers on the Kaitaki’s morning sailing from Wellington and a further 500 were expected to board for Wednesday afternoon’s sailing in Picton, Rushbrook said.

Interislander bookings reopened at midday on Wednesday after they were previously paused to keep space available for passengers originally booked on cancelled Kaitaki sailings.

The Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power in all four engines on January 28. Anchors held and engineers restarted the engines – but not before the ship was driven by strong wind more than a nautical mile towards the rocky coast to just 0.9 nautical miles from the shore.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Just one day after it returned to its sailings, engineers discovered a fault in a bearing in one of its two gearboxes when it docked in Wellington and was taken out of service.

With the Kaitaki out, the number of Cook Strait passenger ferries operating reduced to four, with both the Interislander and Bluebridge sailing two ships each.