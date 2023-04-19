United Airlines announce 'historic' direct Christchurch-San Francisco route

United Airlines says it will be nearly 70% larger in New Zealand than in 2019.

United Airlines has announced a new Christchurch-San Francisco route making it the only airline to offer direct flights between the South Island and the US.

The announcement is part of what the airline calls “the largest South Pacific network expansion ever to and from the continental US”.

The flights to Christchurch from California start on December 1 and United will be flying three times a week on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. It is the first ever direct flight between Christchurch and San Francisco.

The airline is also adding new direct flights from Los Angeles to Auckland, as well as increased services to Australia.

The last direct connection between the South Island and the US was Air New Zealand’s service from Christchurch to Los Angeles which ended in 2006.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances at United, said the airline has been “enhancing” its network over the last few months.

“Our strong partnerships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia provide unparalleled connectivity, and with our historic expansion across five destinations in New Zealand and Australia, United is the clear choice for customers' travel to the region,” said Quayle.

Christchurch Airport welcomed the news, saying on social media: “We’re so excited to announce that from 1 December United will be flying direct from Ōtautahi Christchurch to San Francisco all summer! Operating three times per week on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, you’ll be able to head to destinations across the United States and beyond.”

Currently, flyers from Christchurch need to stop over in either Auckland, Nadi or Sydney for flights to the US.

The airport’s chief executive Justin Watson said the new route will “supercharge” tourism in the region.

“The American travel market is buoyant. Americans are travelling widely again and we know they want to experience what the South Island offers,” said Watson

“Statistics show American visitors who enter the country through Christchurch Airport spend 42% more in New Zealand and stay 33% longer. Based on government data, the seasonal service is forecast to bring in $44 million in visitor spend for New Zealand, with $32 million of that in South Island regions. This is the ideal combination of national value impact and regional economic impact.”

Air New Zealand, which is a Star Alliance partner of United, welcomed the news.

The airline’s Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Mike Williams said: “We’re thrilled that as part of our long-standing alliance partnership, our friends at United Airlines will be adding two new direct services between the United States and New Zealand in the upcoming northern winter season. This will bring the total number of routes offered by our Alliance to 8, providing unparalleled choice for Kiwis and North American visitors alike.

”Once in Aotearoa, visitors can head around the country seamlessly on our extensive domestic network.

“Our alliance partnership with United allows customers of both airlines to reach all corners of the world. It gives Kiwis the opportunity to connect domestically across the US and beyond, while also bringing more visitors to our shores. We look forward to our strong alliance continuing for many years to come.”

United claims it will have more flights and serve more destinations between the US and Australia and the US and New Zealand than any other carrier in the world.

In January another giant US airline, Delta, confirmed it will start flying to New Zealand for the first time.

It will begin operating a Los Angeles-Auckland service from October 28 using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.