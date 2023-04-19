Are you also addicted to those green road sign fridge magnets?

Just some of the collection on the author's fridge.

It was in the early days of Covid that I realised I had a new addiction, something that sort of crept up on me.

My fridge, the front of which had been a bit barren except for the odd real estate promotion telling me which weeks were bottle recycling and which were plastic, was starting to get a little ‘busy’.

More and more green road signs from around New Zealand were starting to appear on it.

‘Picton’, ‘Collingwood’ and ‘Queenstown’ joined other glamorous hotspots like ‘Eketāhuna’ and ‘Lower Hutt’ as my husband and I documented our travels in locked down Aotearoa using the simple power of magnets.

Each time we went away, a new one would then appear, sometimes several from a road trip. There was only one rule – we had to have genuinely been to the place for it to grace the fridge door.

It appears I have not been alone in my addiction.

If you have been into any tourist shop in NZ over the last few years, you will most likely have seen the work of one man, Sene Grant.

Those little green road signs which appear everywhere were his lightbulb moment.

Working in the toy industry a few years ago, Grant added a side hustle of buying a “dying” postcard company where magnets made only a tiny percentage of the business. When he was let go from the toy firm, he made the side hustle the main hustle but it took a small moment of inspiration for the magnet idea to truly stick.

“I was driving around the South Island, thinking 'what can I put onto a magnet that will suit everyone in New Zealand?’. I was driving around and driving around, and I kept looking at these green road signs and the penny dropped,” he told Stuff Travel.

Grant, who lives in Paihia, realised that what people wanted was a “very localised” product, not just something with a kiwi or a fern on it, although that’s what drives sales from international visitors.

While my own sudden need for the road signs was sparked by Covid, it appears others were also stimulated by the pandemic too.

“When Covid hit, my wife and I looked at each other, and thought business was going to go down as we didn't really know how many of our magnets went to an overseas buyer or a New Zealand buyer. We thought we'd be down 40-50% and in fact sales of the road signs went up. We also do magnets of those yellow signs warning of kiwis crossing ... they dropped right away.

“During the pandemic New Zealand travellers really wanted something specific to their experience on their road trip at that time.”

With a range of more than 4400 designs, Grant prints the magnets to order so he isn't swamped by stock.

Besides the road signs, his other popular designs are the traditional ‘New Zealand’ and ‘Aotearoa’, alongside more quirky Kiwi-isms like ‘Yeah, Nah, Yeah’ and ‘Nek Minnit’.

Grant does tailor the signs depending on retailer demand, but he does draw the line at swearing. Although he admits one of his more unusual designs is for a road in Reefton – OMGWTF Way.

As for the future, he believes the signs are “evergreen”.

“When they are excavating our remains in a million years time, they will get to our era and there will be a layer of blue from the Covid masks in the sandstone and there will be a layer of road sign magnets too.”