Another Chinese airline returning to New Zealand as Hainan Airlines restarts service to Auckland

Hainan Airlines is returning to New Zealand, becoming the fourth Chinese carrier to restart flights here.

The airline's Auckland to Shenzhen service returns in mid-June. It had started flying to NZ from Shenzen in southern China in late 2016, but stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hainan will fly its flagship A330-300 on the route, which will begin with a flight from China on June 17.

Earlier this month Air China announced its return to Aotearoa. From May 2 it will operate four times per week between Beijing and Auckland.

Chief Customer Officer at Auckland Airport, Scott Tasker, said it is great to see the airlines coming back.

“Hainan Airlines returning on 17 June on the Shenzhen to Auckland route is fantastic news,” said Tasker.

“Shenzhen is a top tier visitor source market that performed strongly prior to Covid, and we’re looking forward to having a direct connection once again back to the city.

“With Air China renewing services on 2 May from Beijing to Auckland, and Hainan Airlines returning in June, Auckland Airport will have five airlines operating 27 flights per week to four destinations in mainland China.”

Already flying between the two countries are Air New Zealand (Auckland-Shanghai), China Eastern Airlines (Auckland-Shanghai), and China Southern Airlines (Auckland-Guangzhou).

Another Chinese airline which used to fly here, Sichuan, is yet to announce a return. It flew between Auckland and Chengdu – the capital of the Sichuan province in China’s southwest.