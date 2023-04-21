Air Asia X offers lie-flat beds across Tasman for under $350

The flatbed on the long-haul budget airline.

Those who may want a break from the New Zealand winter weather could be tempted by a new sale from Air Asia X.

The long-haul budget carrier is offering flights from Auckland to Sydney for $129 one-way, and just $169 one-way to Kuala Lumpur via the Australian city.

Those who want a bit more room can get a lie-flat bed between Auckland and Sydney for $319 one-way.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Karen Chan, said that Australia and Auckland are “two of our most popular mid-range destinations”.

“We expect these unbeatable low fares to sell out fast so we encourage bargain seekers to get in quick to avoid disappointment,” said Chan.

The sale runs until Sunday for travel from April 24 to November 30.

AirAsia X currently has a fleet of 15 A330-300 aircraft.

AirAsia X first flew to Christchurch in April 2011, months after the city’s devastating earthquake. Just over a year later, the airline withdrew from the route, citing the increased cost of jet fuel. The airline had another go flying to Auckland in 2016, but the route was later suspended in 2019.

It restarted the Auckland service in November last year.