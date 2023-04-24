American Airlines announces return of Auckland to LA service

American Airlines last operated its non-stop Auckland to LA service in March 2020.

American Airlines is bringing back its Auckland to Los Angeles route for the summer months.

The seasonal service will launch on December 21 and operate daily until March 3. It will be the second New Zealand service for the airline, which already flies between Auckland and Dallas Fort Worth over the period.

The flight will be operated by a Boeing 787-9, and will depart Auckland at 3.50pm, arriving at LAX at 6.55am the same day.

The return flight will depart LAX at 11.50pm, arriving in Auckland at 10.25am, two days later.

The airline website shows one-way flights from Auckland to LA are available starting from $827.34 for a basic economy ticket.

SUPPLIED By the end of the year there will be four airlines flying non-stop from Auckland to LA.

American Airlines entered the New Zealand market in June 2016 with a non-stop service between Auckland and LA, however flights were halted in March 2020.

The airline had also announced plans to launch flights between Christchurch and LA in 2020, but this was also put on hold due to the pandemic, and has not been revisited.

The Texas-headquartered airline returned to New Zealand in October 2022, but flying between Auckland and Dallas Fort Worth instead of LA.

“The response we had from the New Zealand public when we returned to shores last year was overwhelmingly positive, so we’re excited to be launching our new seasonal LAX route later this year,” American Airlines vice president of operations and commercial for EMEA and APAC Kyle Mabry said.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said the route would bring more competition and choice for travel between New Zealand and North America.

The additional flight capacity would also be welcomed by North Americans who were increasingly looking to travel to New Zealand for summer, he said.

“The new flights are projected to bring in $35 million of additional tourism spend into the New Zealand economy.”

American Airlines will be one of four airlines offering non-stop services between Auckland and LA by the end of this year.

Air New Zealand currently operates a daily service on the route. But from October 28, it will be joined on the route by Delta, which is making its debut in New Zealand, as well as United Airlines, which is adding a seasonal LA service to its existing San Francisco service.

Fiji Airways also flies from Auckland to LA via Nadi, and Air Tahiti Nui from Auckland to LA via Papeete.

Aviation commentators have said the new and reintroduced routes between New Zealand and the US could lead to cheaper airfares.