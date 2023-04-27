Japan to finally drop all Covid-related border restrictions

The Kansai region offers a taste of old and new Japan (video published December 2022).

Japan looks set to drop all remaining Covid-related border restrictions earlier than expected.

According to local media, officials will axe the remaining protocols from Saturday ahead of the Golden Week holidays. They had initially said restrictions would lift on May 8, but that clashed with the ending of a holiday period.

According to Japan’s National Tourism Organization, arriving tourists will no longer need to present a valid vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 negative test certificate.

Travellers heading to the island nation currently need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test conducted within 72 hours of departure.

Japan has slowly reopened to international travel, first welcoming individual travellers last year through guided tour companies, but several rule changes led to confusion and stifled tourism’s rebound in the country.

123rf

In October, Japan reopened to visa-free travel from dozens of countries around the world, eliminating its daily entry cap on tourist arrivals and making it easier for visitors to plan their own getaway.

Last month, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare also eliminated mask mandates, but still recommends travellers and locals wear masks in appropriate situations, such as “crowded commuter trains and buses”.

In February, the country's leaders unveiled a plan to achieve a 10% increase in overnight stays in regional areas of Japan by 2025.

