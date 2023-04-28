Job available on one of the world's most remote islands. Must love birds

A job has come available on one of the most remote islands in the world – Gough Island.

This speck in the South Atlantic Ocean is 2700km from Cape Town in South Africa and more than 3200km from the nearest point of South America and takes a seven-day boat ride to reach.

Forming part of the UK Overseas Territory of Tristan da Cunha, Gough is home to millions of seabirds, and just nine humans, and it is one of the latter group who needs replacing.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is offering a 15-month contract to track and study the vast numbers of birds that visit these remote shores including the Atlantic yellow-nosed albatross and the Atlantic petrel.

Candidates need to know their stuff with "a science degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject", as well as "wild bird/animal handling and monitoring experience in the field".

Also needed is the “ability to live and work in a very small team from a diverse range of cultures at a remote location for a prolonged period”.

The RSPB advert admits that the work is “very intense” with frequent long hours of fieldwork and data entry and management.

Rebekah Goodwill and Lucy Dorman are two of the workers on the island, and they told the BBC that prospective candidates must be OK with bad weather.

”I think Bekah and I, being British, thought we were used to rain. But there's a lot of rain,” said Dorman.

Another thing to get used to is the lack of fresh food or vegetables, which are seen as a biosecurity risk of germinating and spreading across the island. Food is delivered once a year and stored in freezers.

"The main thing I certainly miss is just like a crunchy carrot, or being able to bite into a nice apple. Just some crunch, but apart from that - I don't feel like I'm really missing much,” said Dorman.

There is internet so workers are not completely cut off.

The winning candidate gets a salary of £25,700 - £27,600 per annum, that’s $52,340-$56,190.