Bad batch of aviation fuel at Wellington Airport

Planes will have to carry extra fuel to Wellington after a bad batch was delivered

Planes landing at Wellington Airport will be up to 6 tonnes heavier after a batch of bad jet fuel was delivered to the capital.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Cath O’Brien said airlines were told on April 26 that a bad batch of jet fuel had been delivered to Wellington. Passengers were not expected to be affected.

That meant they would only be able to refuel up to 80% capacity in Wellington, meaning they would have to fly in carrying more gas, which could add up to 6 tonnes to an incoming plane. This was because there was a second, non-contaminated, batch but that needed to be rationed.

It was the third batch of gas that had arrived in New Zealand since November 2022 which failed to meet testing requirements, she said.

“It is frustrating that another batch of imported jet fuel has not come up to the required standard, especially at a time when airlines are working hard to ensure services operate without impact to customers.”

STUFF New Zealand's aviation industry is starting to take its first steps towards electrification (video published September 2021).

The extra weight, in turn, meant more fuel being used.

“Sadly, for the environment at a time when airlines are doing their best to reduce carbon emissions, this means that aircraft are burning extra fuel to carry fuel.

“Airlines do all they can to minimise carbon burn however the need to tanker negates all these efforts.”

A joint statement from BP and Mobil’s Miramar joint venture operating committee said the reduced fuel allowance would stay in place until at least Friday.

”This matter is being addressed with the highest priority and operational updates will continue to be provided until the normal supply of jet fuel to Wellington Airport has been restored,” it said.