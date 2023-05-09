Air New Zealand is bringing back its last aircraft from desert boneyard

After more than 855 days in storage, the last of Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300s is coming home.

After more than 855 days in storage, the last of Air New Zealand’s jets sent to a US desert has been dusted off and is ready to come home.

The Boeing 777-300, registration OKM, will touch down in Auckland on Wednesday after a 10,000km journey from the Mojave Desert near Victorville, California.

Air New Zealand chief operations officer Alex Marren said it had taken more than seven weeks and more than 1500 manhours of work to get the aircraft back up and running.

“The process starts off with unwrapping the plane from its storage protection and then it gets a good wash, getting rid of the dust and grime that has accumulated in the desert,” she said.

“Then it goes through a thorough servicing and maintenance programme. It’s a long and a complicated process and our engineering and maintenance team have done an amazing job getting the aircraft ready to fly again.”

Supplied The Boeing 777-300 is the largest aircraft in Air New Zealand's fleet.

A pilot team then spent a day running through checks and tests, similar to the process when getting a new aircraft from the factory.

“Overall, a team of more 100 Air New Zealanders have been involved in bringing back these 777 aircrafts in some way,” Marren said.

When Covid hit in 2020, all seven of Air New Zealand's 777-300 aircraft were put into storage, as part of a wider grounding of the 777 fleet. Three were kept in Auckland, in case they were needed, while four were sent to the Mojave Desert, alongside other grounded jets from airlines all over the world.

The airline started bringing the 777-300 aircraft back in August last year, as demand for international travel bounced back sooner than anticipated.

Supplied Air New Zealand stored four of its Boeing 777-300 in the Mojave Desert during Covid.

Marren said having all seven aircraft back would help build more resilience and more seats into the airline’s international operation.

“It will mean we can operate 24 return flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago every week and offer 3216 more seats into these ports, when compared with the 787 aircraft we previously used on these routes.”

Upon arrival in Auckland, the jet would have a quick visit to the Auckland engineering and maintenance hangar, before being put back to work on May 13, flying to San Francisco.