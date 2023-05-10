How to skip immigration queues with this rock star service

Getting through an international terminal at the end of a long flight is one of the worst bits of the flying experience but a meet-and-greet service softens the pain. Their specialty is getting passengers through the terminal and out into the fresh air faster than a speeding bullet.

The service varies, depending mostly on the country’s customs and immigration protocols.

At the top end, an agent will meet you when you step off your aircraft, put you on board an electric cart and speed you through to passport control for expedited processing. At the baggage reclaim you’ll identify your cases, the agent will load them onto a cart and steer you on another rapid run through customs and out to the next stage of your journey.

Compared with trudging through a terminal on travelators, queueing at passport control, the anxious wait for your baggage, a meet-and-greet service is the rock star treatment, stress-free and uplifting. For fit and able travellers arriving at a European, North American or Asian hub airport with biometric passport processing and tolerably swift baggage handling there’s not too much to be gained from a meet-and-greet service.

But for travellers with families, a parent travelling alone with small children or those who need special assistance, a meet-and-greet service can be a lifesaver, as it would be for elderly travellers who might have difficulty negotiating the arrival procedures at their destination and for any child travelling alone.

For a couple or a family, the charge is often the same as for a single traveller. The service is especially useful in airports in developing countries, and for the leisure travellers who are their most frequent visitors, anything that gets you out the doors quicker is tempting, and often cost-effective.

Bali’s Denpasar is known for its creaking arrivals procedures and the glacial pace of its baggage handling, and there are several agencies that will speed you through the airport and out to your waiting vehicle. Bali Fast Track (balifasttrackservice.com) charges US$59.92 (NZ$95) a person for processing on arrival and transfer to Nusa Dua. Transfers are also available to other parts of the island.

