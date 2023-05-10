$500 for a four-hour snooze? Air New Zealand reveals Skynest details

Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

Air New Zealand has revealed more details about its economy sleep pods – including how much it is looking at charging passengers for a snooze session.

The eagerly-anticipated Skynest will consist of six bunk beds that economy passengers will be able to book for lie-flat sleep. It is set to debut in September 2024.

The airline showcased the experience at the TRENZ travel trade event in Christchurch, offering a sneak-peek at what customers could expect.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the product would be launching on the airline’s Auckland to New York and Auckland to Chicago routes.

“North America is the perfect market for Skynest, as it has a premium segment that values comfort and sleep during long-haul travel,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff San Diego resident Jane Turner of Active Downunder has a go in Air New Zealand’s new Skynest at TRENZ.

The bunk beds will be located between the economy and premium economy cabins on the 787 aircraft. Each passenger will be limited to one four-hour session, with lights turning on and passengers woken up at the end of their allocated slot.

Geraghty said they were still working through the details of how the booking process would work, and had yet to determine the exact price.

“At this stage we are looking at around $400 to $500 for the four-hour period,” she said.

Each pod would also come with a full-size pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs, a reading light, USB outlet, ventilation outlet and lighting designed for rest, as well as a seatbelt.

Bedding would be changed in between each session, with a 30-minute transition time.

Air New Zealand first unveiled the Skynest in early 2020, describing it as a “world-first” cabin feature. This month, the product was named among the 21 finalists in the 2023 Crystal Cabin Awards, an international competition celebrating innovative ideas in the aircraft cabin space.

Air New Zealand also used TRENZ to announce investment in its international aircraft fleet. This included $3.5 billion spent on the purchase of eight new 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft, as well as the interior refurbishment of its 14 Boeing 787 aircraft.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kate Lawry, left, and Jo Gasteen of Journey South Travel try out Air New Zealand’s new premium economy seats.

The refreshed cabins will see new seats for economy, premium economy and business premier, as well as an all-new business premier luxe offering – which will consist of suites with sliding doors.

Air New Zealand also revealed it is in final negotiations to secure another Boeing 777-300ER – the largest plane in its fleet – which would bring its total 777-300ER fleet to eight.