Watch: Amazing drone footage of an avalanche in Canada

A drone pilot happened to be in the right place at the right time to capture stunning footage of an avalanche in Canada.

The video was posted onto the YouTube channel Mactac and shows the snow pouring down like a waterfall on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

In the description, the drone pilot said he was just ready to leave when the avalanche was spotted.

“I scrambled to get a battery on my drone, fumbled with my GoPro, and booked it out towards the mountain as fast as I possibly could.

“I got there just in time to see an absolutely scary amount of snow hitting the bottom of the mountain. What looks like water is actually a huge amount of snow, with some chunks as big as my truck.”

Mactac/YouTube/screengrab The footage captures an avalanche in British Columbia, Canada.

He admitted he was “pretty paranoid” that the avalanche could make its way to where he was sitting.

The video has had more than 220,000 views and commentators are full of praise for the camera work.

“This is National Geographic level work man,” wrote one.

“Loved every second of that video. There were times were you were getting low, had a little panic at how close it was to hitting the snow. Great piloting,” added another.