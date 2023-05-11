The return of one of the world’s longest flights: Auckland-Doha

The service will operate seven times a week and wll use the Airbus A350-1000.

Qatar Airways has confirmed details of the restarted Doha to Auckland service on September 1.

The endurance flight used to be the longest in the world, but has been bumped down to third after the start of Singapore to New York JFK and Singapore to Newark, New Jersey routes.

The 15,015km journey was launched in 2017, but was dropped because of the Covid pandemic.

The restarted service will operate seven times a week and the Airbus A350-1000 will be used on the route. It has 46 business class and 281 economy class seats and it will take close to 16 hours to fly to Auckland and more than 17 hours on the way back. Tickets went on sale this week.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, welcomed the announcement: “The direct Doha to Auckland service augments a number of new routes announced in recent weeks and enables passengers in key European markets including the UK and Ireland to save time with this direct connection.

“Business Class passengers on board our Auckland flights can also enjoy the enhanced privacy of Qsuite, which has been awarded the Best Business Class Seat in the World.”

The resumption of the service joins a list of returning routes to New Zealand.

Auckland Airport said pre-Covid, it had 29 airlines operating to 43 destinations. By the peak summer season, it would have 26 airlines operating to 37 destinations.

Qatar Airways’ Doha-Auckland schedule

Doha (DOH) to Auckland (AKL) QR920 departs at 01:50 and arrives at 02:45 (+1) local time.