Is it OK to stock up for later from the hotel breakfast buffet?

All-you-can-eat buffets, once the preserve of royalty, now offer glorious gluttony for the masses. We sent a team of reporters to put one to the test (video published December 2022).

“Take what you want, but eat what you take.”

That’s the sign Sydney-based Meg Wardlaw was confronted with at her hotel’s breakfast buffet while holidaying in Oslo, Norway last September.

The warning made the traveller think twice about piling her plate or sneaking snacks.

“Even leaving the extra bit of butter for the croissant felt like an insult,” she said. “There was no smuggling of food for later.”

Angela Webber, of Glen Iris in Victoria, had the opposite experience on a recent trip to New Zealand, where her hotel waiter suggested she take a stash of pastries to see her through a day of cycling in Mount Cook National Park.

Stuff Guests pilfer at their own risk, knowing the consequences can range from a potentially awkward chat with hotel management to a venue ban and even food poisoning.

“We all enjoyed them for morning tea along the way,” Webber said. “I was a bit surprised at this offer, and I’m not sure that it is hotel policy.”

They’re not the first or last travellers to wrestle with the idea of snaffling food from the hotel buffet. And not all hotels are so openly transparent on the matter.

Victorian Belinda O’Callaghan admits that on past family holidays she hasn’t checked the resort policy before filling up resealable lunch bags with buffet breakfast leftovers for her teenage children. She’s been doing so since they were young.

“We would take croissants, fruit, muffins, dry cereal like Cheerio’s. Basically, any food that didn’t need refrigeration and travelled well,” said O’Callaghan, who noted that staff are mostly obliging. “I pile a plate high and then bag it so it doesn’t go to waste ... We would easily save $40 to $60 each day.”

But does “all you can eat” extend to “all you can take” at the hotel breakfast buffet? This mainstay topic of travel forums has had a resurgence since buffets resumed post-Covid.

Australia’s strict food safety regulations, set by Food Standards Australia New Zealand and enforced by state and territory authorities, mean that most hotels don’t allow the practice to occur.

Emma Hynes, director of operations for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said while food safety restrictions apply, staff generally want to extend great hospitality.

“We’ll of course work with our hotels and guests to ensure we can make requests safely happen,” Hynes said. That includes some of their hotel brands, such as Holiday Inn Express, offering “Grab and Go” bags for guests to take their breakfast on the go. AccorHotels, whose brands include Sofitel, Pullman and Novotel, take a similar position, providing guests with a container to take food from the buffet if they need to eat and run.

However, guests caught concealing buffet food may still face repercussions.

“There have been occasions over the years when guests try to push it,” said Andre Jacques, sales and marketing director for The Langham, Melbourne. “We have a strict food hygiene policy. Our Melba restaurant team are very well versed in managing that and preventing guests taking food outside.”

Duncan Morrison, executive chef for Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, said that over the years they’ve caught numerous guests of buffet restaurant Feast trying to make off with morsels – from sweet treats, to the hotel’s house-grown micro-herbs.

“We’ve caught quite a few guests wrapping up our scrumptious desserts and pastries in serviettes and sneaking them into their handbags for a snack later on,” Morrison said.

This can pose a health and hygiene issue, and staff take guest safety seriously.

“We kindly request that they leave the buffet items where they belong – in their satisfied bellies,” Morrison said.

However, doesn’t leftover food just get tossed at the end of breakfast service anyway? In Australia, 7.6 million tonnes of food is wasted each year, 70% of it perfectly edible, according to a National Food Waste Strategy Feasibility Study. The same study reported that retail and hospitality waste between 2019 and 2021 increased by 104 and 275%, respectively.

Food safety regulations mean only 10-15% of unused food can be donated or repurposed; items such as those that require temperature control or have been sitting out of refrigeration for longer than two or four hours are considered higher-risk. Hotel buffets remain a significant culprit, and part of the issue is an expectation to provide lavish, filling spreads.

However, the food waste defence may not hold up.

Hotel giants continue to make strides in waste reduction. InterContinental Hotels Group is a major supporter of OzHarvest’s food rescue programme; in 2022, the group donated enough food for 10,000 meals. Other major players in the industry are moving away from the large wasteful buffets of yore to a more practical food management approach.

“The Langham manage this very closely in terms of not overproviding food items,” Jacques said. “Selected leftovers can go to the staff canteen, but it’s managed very tightly. Not only does it stop food waste, but it also comes down to food costs, which can spiral out of control.”

Where does that leave guests on the dilemma of stealing hotel buffet food? As all venues are different, guests pilfer at their own risk, knowing the consequences can range from a potentially awkward chat with hotel management to a venue ban and even food poisoning.

If you’re snaffling breakfast for the flight home, be sure to check you’re not breaching any biosecurity laws. A passenger flying into Darwin last year was fined A$2664 for bringing an uneaten McDonald’s meal from Bali into Australia. The incident occurred amid fears of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia spreading to Australia.

