Why it costs so much to change your flight (and how to avoid the fees)

The type of fare, the airline and who you booked through are some of the factors that determine the financial pain a change will inflict.

Stuff happens. The best-laid plans come undone, and we all need to make changes to flight bookings from time to time.

Airlines have monetised most of their optional services. If you want extra baggage allowance, a better seat with more legroom or preferential boarding on some airlines, you pay a fee on top of your airfare. It’s consistent with that business model that except for those passengers who have purchased a high-priced flexi fare, changing your flight booking involves a fee, and the less you paid for your seat, the higher the charge.

The type of fare you’ve booked, which airline you’re flying and who you booked through are some of the factors that determine the financial pain the change is going to inflict, but there are ways to limit the damage.

What the cost is likely to be

On a Qantas domestic flight, making a change to a Red e-Deal economy ticket costs A$99 while the more expensive economy Flex fare costs nothing to change. The same gradations apply to Qantas’ international flights. The fee for making a change to Qantas Sale fare, the cheapest economy fare, is A$225. A Qantas Saver economy fare costs A$100 less to change, while a Flex fare can be changed at no cost.

However, the Saver fare might cost between 10-40% more than the Sale fare while they Flex fare might be 50-100% more. The change fee on a Business Sale fare on an international flight is A$400. That drops to A$250 on a Business Saver fare, and no charge on a Business Flex fare.

As well as any change fee that applies to your fare, and regardless of whether it’s a discount or a flexi fare, if the fare for the new flight is higher than the one you originally booked you need to pay the difference. Especially if it’s a late change and you booked a cheap fare months before, those seats are probably sold. If so you’ll be shunted into a more expensive fare category, and that can mean a significant fare increase.

In the unlikely event that the fare at the time of rebooking is less than the original cost, there will not be a refund. Are you kidding? A refund would mean you’ve made money out of the airline and that’s about as likely as blood from a stone.

What if I’m booking a round trip and uncertain about my return date?

“My advice to clients depends on whether it’s a domestic or an international flight,” says Dominic Michaelis, senior team leader with Flight Centre.

“Domestic fares are worked out as one-way fares so you’re not getting the benefit of a lower priced fare by booking a return. In that case, but depending on the time of year, book the one-way and book the return later.

“If it’s a return to London in the same situation, a one-way fare is about 80% of the cost of a return fare so that needs a different strategy. It’s best to let the person who’s making the booking know that you need flexibility on the return and they can anticipate that because there are different levels of flexibility. Most travellers don’t need a high level of flexibility, leisure travel in particular, they just want some room to move in case things change in which case we recommend a fare with midrange fees that is still competitive.”

“If you’re uncertain of your return date, some airlines offer flexible fares and bundles,” says David Galt, chief executive of Webjet.

“These can include reduced fees for date, time and name changes, same-day flight changes and credit for cancellations. Flexible policies vary between individual airlines so it’s important to familiarise yourself with the most current airline policy information. ”

Should I book through a travel agent if I might need to change my booking?

That has some advantages, especially if you’re concerned about the fare rules that apply to your booking, and they differ depending on the airline and fare type.

“We often have trouble understanding those rules and we do this all the time,” says Michaelis. “It can be confusing about what their liability and obligations are in terms of change fees and charges but there are some tricks to the trade. For clients who don’t need flexibility that’s generally not a problem but for those who do, getting someone in their corner to help figure it out is an asset.”

If you book through a travel agent, a flight change might incur a fee on top of what the airline charges but there are ways to cap that. For example, for in-store and phone bookings, Flight Centre has three optional Captain’s packages starting from A$19 that waive their change fee.

Although most online travel agencies (OTAs) will also charge a fee to change a booking, that’s not always the case. Galt says Webjet does not charge fees to process changes or cancellations through its website.

Beware of non-changeable, non-refundable fares

These are about the cheapest fares you can buy, but it’s a relatively small saving over the next cheapest fare category, and it could come at a big cost, as Michaelis points out.

“A number of airlines are now releasing their cheapest fares as non-changeable, non-refundable, so completely inflexible. That includes such high-end airlines as Singapore Airlines and Japan’s ANA. It might cost only A$200 more to get flexibility into that fare which is what we always recommend. We would never recommend anyone to book nine to 12 months out on a non-changeable, non-flexible fare. A lot can happen in nine months.”

What if I’ve booked through an OTA

In that case you need to contact the OTA to make the change, not the airline. If it’s one of the larger and more prominent OTAs such as Webjet or Expedia, you should be able to make changes via their website. If it’s any of the smaller OTAs, even locating and communicating with their customer support service can be difficult and slow.

“Many OTAs don’t even have a line you can call or an email address,” says Michaelis. “Also, they often have high change fees and that might not be clear when you book through them.”

Can travel insurance help?

If the need to make a change results from events that are unexpected and beyond your control, for example an urgent medical procedure, or a seriously unwell partner or child, you should be entitled to make a claim against your travel insurance to cover the cost of the flight change. The bar is set high, and the excess on your policy might be greater than the cost of the change.

