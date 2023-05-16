Flying Jetstar? Here's why you'll need to get to the airport earlier

Jetstar customers in New Zealand will need to get to the airport at least 10 minutes earlier.

Jetstar is asking passengers to get to the airport earlier ahead of their flights, in a move it says will help “boost punctuality and reliability”.

From May 23, check-in and bag drop will close 40 minutes before departure for the airline’s domestic flights. Currently, the cut-off time is 30 minutes before departure.

For international flights, the cut-off time will be 60 minutes before departure. Customers travelling on the airline’s A320 or A321 aircraft currently have up to 45 minutes before the flight.

Boarding gates for both domestic and international flights will also close five minutes earlier, at 20 minutes before departure.

The changes are part of a wider effort to improve the low-cost carrier’s reputation.

“We know our performance hasn’t been up to scratch and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability,” said Jetstar chief operating officer Matt Franzi.

Franzi added the new check-in, bag drop and boarding times would bring them in line with other low-cost carriers around the world, like Ryanair and easyJet, which also have the 40-minute cut-off time.

Air New Zealand’s check-in and bag drop for domestic flights close 30 minutes before departure.

Jetstar customers with upcoming flights are being informed of the change via email and text. There would also be signs in airport terminals reminding customers of the new cut-off time.

Check-in opens two hours before a flight for Jetstar domestic customers, and three hours before a flight for international customers.