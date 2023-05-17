'Good progress': DOC confident Great Walks booking system will cope with demand

The Milford Track is New Zealand's best-known Great Walk - for good reason.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) says it is making “good progress” as it aims to avoid a repeat of its booking system meltdown.

DOC suffered technical problems first with the Milford Track, before pulling the remaining Great Walks off sale just before their release.

At the time DOC admitted it was “incredibly frustrated” at postponing the bookings for the Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track and Whanganui Journey, as well as the Routeburn Track, Paparoa Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit.

When booking for the Milford Track opened, hundreds of trampers were left frustrated after not being able to access the booking system or having it crash midway through.

At its peak 10,000 people were logged onto the system trying to book one of about 7400 spots on the track this season.

123rf The Kepler Track is one of the New Zealand Great Walks.

In a statement to Stuff Travel, DOC director of heritage and visitors Cat Wilson said the department was working hard with its IT vendor “on resolving the booking system fault”.

“We’ve also asked them to thoroughly review the system to give us reassurance that all issues are resolved and bookings will run smoothly, as they did last season,” Wilson said.

“We have also engaged an independent testing specialist to perform additional load testing of the system once the issues are fully resolved to give us extra assurance ahead of the Great Walks openings.”

The new opening dates for the 2023-24 season will be announced on May 31 and it is expected that bookings will commence mid-June.