Who is the celebrity? Mystery racks up 30 million views

When influencer Paige Craig posted a video from a recent flight in the US asking who the celebrity was sat across the aisle from her was, little did she know that it would go on to be viewed more than 30 million times.

On TikTok, Craig put up footage on a flight to Los Angeles of a nearby flyer with the on-screen caption: “Can someone tell me who this man is because people keep taking pics with him and I’m too scared to ask him who he is.” The short video is accompanied by The Who song, Who Are You.

The only clue she had was that “he speaks Spanish and is a very nice man”.

More than 40,000 comments later, many identified the man as actor Eugenio Derbez, who one described as the "Mexican Jim Carrey".

Derbez has starred in the likes of Oscar-winning movie CODA and How to Be a Latin Lover.

Speaking to Insider, Craig admitted the popularity of the video did stress her out as so many people were tagging Derbez.

“I was contemplating taking it down since I had my answer and then I wouldn't have to risk the poor man finding out I did this when I had to sit next to him for five-ish more hours. I spent the rest of the five hours stressing that my video would pop up on his phone.”

But not only did she get a now-viral video, the man himself got wind of the furore posting on his Instagram: “Hi Paige. Let me introduce myself.” The video can’t be seen by the public, but Craig posted it as a follow-up TikTok.

He goes on to list the movies he has appeared in before asking, "Now can someone tell me who this girl is?!"

Craig said she thought the comeback video was “hilarious”.

On Instagram Derbez also tagged Craig with a photo: “Now I have to look everywhere trying to avoid peeking @_paigecraig.”