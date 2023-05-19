What happens if someone dies on a plane?

Given at any point about 8 million people are circulating over our heads in shiny tubes, the odds of a passenger expiring are fairly high.

Our flight was 30 minutes out of Singapore when my girlfriend tapped urgently at my headphones.

Slowly dragging myself out of an episode of the Formula 1 show Drive To Survive, by the time I looked across to see what she needed, she was having an episode of her own.

Her eyes rolled back in her head, she went ghostly white and slumped backwards, unconscious.

I scrambled to disentangle myself from cables and snap the clasp on my seatbelt, feeling a rising panic. Luckily we were in a bulkhead row so I could move freely.

All I could think to do was check for a pulse. As I jammed my fingers into her carotid artery (turns out that stint as a hospital orderly years ago had left me with a skerrick of medical awareness), I noticed a cabin crew member chatting to a passenger a few rows back.

“Quick, come here!” I barked. My girlfriend was out cold, but I sensed a weak pulse under my fingertips and breathed a sigh of relief.

After what seemed like an age, a little colour came back to her face and she started to come around. The flight attendant hovered nervously, asking if she was OK. “Yup, I think she fainted in her seat,” I said. He darted off to get water.

It transpired a combination of her naturally low blood pressure, being at altitude, not eating much and taking painkillers for a nasty headache, had blended together for what the medicos call a ‘syncopal episode’, or what we call fainting.

I was hugely relieved of course, but got to thinking, how prepared are the cabin crew for these medical events? Let alone the big kahuna of medical events: someone - heaven forbid - actually dying mid-flight?

Given at any point about 8 million people are circulating over our heads in shiny tubes, the odds of a passenger expiring are fairly high.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has a multistep guideline flight attendants must follow in the event of an onboard death.

Firstly resuscitation is attempted - crew are trained in CPR - and they have 30 minutes to bring you back to life.

Failing that, the crew inform the captain, who advises the destination airport, who mobilise the relevant authorities to meet the flight.

If space is available, the body is moved to a seat with few other passengers nearby. If the aircraft is full, the person remains in their seat until they land at the destination.

If the airline uses them, the body is placed in a body bag and zipped up to the neck. Crew are advised to restrain them with a seat belt or other equipment, and close their eyes.

Contact details from a family member or travel companion will be collected. On landing, other passengers disembark first, with the dead passenger remaining onboard until the authorities can take over care of the body and ground personnel can assist family members.

In his book This Is Your Captain Speaking, published last year, veteran Canadian pilot Doug Morris says he has only experienced one mid-flight death in 35 years of flying.

“Many think aeroplanes are filled with cheerful passengers flying on an annual pilgrimage to an all-inclusive Caribbean meccas [sic].

“But truth be told, many are travelling to attend funerals or seek medical treatment, and some are flying back to their roots to spend their last days.

“We immediately contact the authorities about a ‘presumed’ death on board. Notice I said ‘presumed’? In fact, airports like London Heathrow - just so happens this was the flight on which I had the passenger die - deem that the person hasn’t died until the port authority doctor certifies the death. Only a licenced physician can pronounce death; otherwise it is deemed ‘apparent’.”

Captain Morris says the flight crew go above and beyond the call of duty handling such events, and it is immensely stressful for everyone.

Finally, the only ‘upside’ - if you could possibly call it that - to exiting this mortal coil whilst airborne?

If you peg out in Economy, some airlines may move you to Business or First Class where there’s more room.

That would take the prize as the most extreme way to get an upgrade, though knowing how desperate some people are to get into the pointy end, I wouldn’t discount it.