Should passengers expect cabin crew to stow their bags for them? No, and here's why

When US flight attendant bloggers Rich Henderson and Andrew Kothlow posted a short tweet about cabin crew and the stowing of carry-on bags, it sparked off a conversation about what exactly is expected of airline staff.

”IDK who needs to hear this but - no, it’s actually *not* the flight attendant’s job to put your bag up for you,” was the tweet from their account, Two Guys On A Plane.

While airlines have weight limits on carry-on baggage, some flyers choose to ignore them.

It led to a Washington Post article entitled, Don’t get angry when flight attendants won’t lift your bag for you, about what is allowed and not allowed on US airlines.

The Post found the major companies there tell staff it is not their job to stow heavy bags.

American Airlines spokesman Tim Wetzel told the media outlet: “Safety is always our top priority, and we trust our flight attendants to use their best judgement on whether a carry-on item is too heavy for them to assist in lifting or if it’s better to seek additional help.”

That is echoed by Air New Zealand Senior Manager Cabin Operations Kirsty Bermingham who told Stuff Travel that “one of the biggest contributors to cabin crew injuries is the lifting and moving of oversized bags into the overhead lockers”.

“Customers are expected to stow their own baggage. Our cabin crew are more than happy to help passengers who are unable to stow their own baggage due to disabilities or assisting families or elderly customers. However, we don't want to risk a weightlifting competition onboard.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we take the wellbeing of our cabin crew very seriously so when it comes to lifting bags into the overhead bins, we trust them to make informed decisions based on their judgement.”

Bermingham added that if a passenger would bring something that could “rival a small elephant in weight” they should be prepared to check the bag into the hold.

“We really want to avoid our fabulous cabin crew getting injured from lifting those oversized and overweight bags into the overhead lockers.”

STUFF The plane touches down. The "ding" signals the seatbelt sign has been switched off. Do you stand up right away, or remain in your seat? (video published November 2022).

Speaking to Stuff Travel, blogger Henderson said the tweet was designed to provoke debate.

“What sparked the initial tweet was what sparks most of our posts - everyday observations,” said Henderson.

“We are inspired to post on Twitter and to create many of our memes by what we see every day when we fly. We like to comment on what's happening on board the aircraft and see if it sparks debate. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn't.”

Kothlow added that in the US, flight attendants are often not covered for insurance if they are hurt lifting suitcases.

“We can help stow, but we cannot lift for you. There are some exceptions that we make for passengers with disabilities or senior citizens, but for the most part we can't do a whole lot to help you other than have it checked to baggage claim for you.”

Henderson added that the flying public have certainly upped their demands in recent years.

“With so many resources out there for travellers now between credit card companies, bloggers, and social media influencers, the flying public is learning new ways every single day on how to get the most out of their travel experience.

“With all of this information out there, passengers have definitely come to expect more - and demand more - out of airlines and especially airline employees when they travel. The truth of the matter is, an airline employee is only as good as their airline allows them to be.”