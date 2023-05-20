What to do when a city's must-see attraction is closed

Whatever day is downtime, take advantage. Let go of your need to see established sights and do something else.

If you’re in town for just a day, bad luck if it’s closing day at your must-see attraction. If you’re that keen and hurried, you should have checked out the opening times beforehand.

If you have more than a day, never mind. It will be open tomorrow. And if you’re flexible, no worries. Even on closed days alternatives abound. You can even use notoriously closed Mondays or Tuesdays to relocate. Tuesday is usually the cheapest day of the week for a budget flight.

Anyway, no need to panic. Rumours of total shutdowns are exaggerated. You’ll always find a museum open somewhere, such as the rewarding Galleria Doria Pamphilj in otherwise closed Rome on Mondays.

Don’t forget that the Vatican Museums, technically not in Rome, are open on Mondays. There are alternatives to museums too, such as the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and Baths of Caracalla. Paris supposedly closes down on Mondays and Tuesdays, but only patchily. The Louvre is open on Mondays, the Musée d’Orsay and Versailles on Tuesdays, so it’s just a case of juggling your schedule.

Besides, there are other brilliant venues open both days, such as Musée Jacquemart-André and Eiffel Tower. You’ll find the same pattern repeated in cities from Copenhagen to Lisbon to Istanbul, so a little preplanning goes a long way in preventing you from facing those dreaded locked doors. If you aren’t a planner, hotel concierges will usually know what’s what.

Actually, Sunday is more of a dead day in many places in Europe and the Americas than Monday, especially in Catholic countries. Shops and restaurants are closed, transport services reduced and town centres can be quiet.

But in South America, many city centres have car-free Sundays, which bring out flocks of locals and street vendors, and in the United States you can turn your attention to sports such as gridiron and baseball. Check out festival listings too: most of those happen at weekends.

Friday is the day of rest and prayer for Muslims, so famous mosques and other Islamic monuments such as the Taj Mahal are closed to tourists. But Muslim Fridays aren’t as dull as Christian Sundays, and you’ll find shopping malls and restaurants busy.

Extravagant Friday brunches are quite the cultural experience: join in. Some Muslim countries such as Turkey, Morocco, Malaysia and Indonesia have shifted to a Saturday-Sunday weekend; at the beginning of this year, the Emirates did too.

Whatever day is downtime, take advantage. Let go of your need to see established sights and do something else. Parks and botanic gardens will be open. So will riverside promenades and countryside beyond the city. Attend a church service for the atmosphere – the singing in Pacific island nations is a treat.

Restaurants closed? You can bet Parisian bakeries won’t be. Get some picnic goodies and bag yourself a pretty spot in the Place des Vosges or along the Seine. Sit in a neighbourhood square and people watch: locals are always about. If you have an open mind, no day is ever closed.

