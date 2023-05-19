Qantas announces major boost to New Zealand services

Qantas is expanding its presence in New Zealand’s skies, announcing a new route from Wellington to Brisbane, and increasing flights on existing services.

The new route between Wellington and Brisbane is set to launch from October 29 and will operate daily, year-round, using an Embraer 190. The single-aisle aircraft is a long-range regional jet, and is not currently used by any other airline in New Zealand.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said the service – which was last operated in 2015, but only seasonally – would mean improved choice, competition and connections for travellers crossing the Tasman.

“Queensland is a popular holiday destination for New Zealanders, and there’s also a large expat population with lots of friends and families keen to see each other,” he said.

“It’s great to see airline capacity building back and we’re working hard to continue this.”

123RF Qantas is taking on Air New Zealand with its boost in capacity to trans-Tasman services.

Services would depart Wellington at 3.40pm, and Brisbane at 8.05am.

The Australian flag carrier will also boost its services to Sydney from Christchurch and Queenstown. Flights from Sydney to Christchurch will increase from 11 to 14 per week, while flights from Sydney to Queenstown will increase by up to one per week, with up to 14 flights over the peak summer season.

Qantas also announced a capacity increase for its non-stop Auckland to New York service, which is set to launch next month. From late October, flights on the marathon route will increase from three to four per week – which will be more than what its competitor, Air New Zealand, offers on the route (three non-stop flights a week).

James Ware/wikimedia commons An Embraer 190 in QantasLink livery. The aircraft will be used on the new Wellington to Brisbane route.

The airline said it would be adding around one million seats overall to its international network over the next 12 months.

This additional capacity was made possible through a combination of more Qantas aircraft returning to service, new aircraft joining the fleet, and an arrangement with Finnair to operate two Airbus A330 aircraft on two Qantas routes.

“The rebound in demand for international travel since borders reopened has been incredibly strong and this boost to our network will add hundreds of thousands of seats in time for the busy Australian summer holiday period,” said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.

“We know our customers are looking for great value and this additional capacity will also put downward pressure on fares.”

Qantas is also set to open a new lounge at Auckland Airport, with the airline’s existing two lounge spaces being combined and redeveloped into a single Qantas International Lounge.

The new lounge is due to progressively open this year, and will feature a herb garden and other features the airline says are specifically tailored for long-haul travel.