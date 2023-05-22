Rome's Trevi Fountain turned black by climate activists

Last Generation environmentalists were dragged out of the Trevi Fountain.

Seven people have been arrested after a group of climate change activists poured a black substance into the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.

The protesters from "Ultima Generazione" ("Last Generation") jumped into the tourist attraction with banners which read: "We won't pay for fossil (fuels).” They are calling for an end to public subsidies for fossil fuels and have been responsible for other public stunts targetting works of art in Italy.

The group poured a vegetable charcoal into the fountain before police came to arrest them.

The protesters poured vegetable "charcoal" in the famous tourist attraction.

The protest didn’t impress Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he wrote on Twitter.

The environmental group said the liquid used wouldn’t damage the fountain but Gualtieri said the clean-up would “cost time, effort and water, because this is a fountain which uses recirculating water”, reported the Daily Mail.

The protesters also highlighted the deadly floods in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. More than 10,000 people had to flee their homes after intense rainfalls.

One member of the group, Mattia, who did not give his last name, said he took part “because the horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia Romagna is a forewarning of the black future that awaits mankind”, reported the Daily Mail.