The world's 'most miserable countries' have been named

New Zealand has been a big climber in the annual ‘misery index’, a poll which looks at the economic conditions of countries.

It has jumped from 151st last year (when there were 156 countries listed) to 104th (now out of 157 countries). The lending rate was blamed as the major contributing factor.

In first place as the ‘most miserable’ is Zimbabwe. The African country came in ahead of Venezuela, Syria and Lebanon thanks to soaring inflation.

Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, compiles the Annual Misery Index (HAMI).

The index is the sum of unemployment (multiplied by two), inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.

Hanke said Zimbabwe has lurched from one inflation crisis to another since the reign of former dictator Robert Mugabe.

“Zimbabwe has suffered endemic inflation since the Mugabe era, including two episodes of hyperinflation, in which the inflation rate (a component of the HAMI), exceeded 50% per month for 30 or more days,” said Hanke

“Last year didn’t deliver much better, with annual inflation at 243.8%, and lending rates following suit at 131.8%.”

Venezuela's two episodes of hyperinflation under Nicolás Maduro’s reign and the 76% collapse of oil production of its state-owned oil company PDVSA see it in second.

At the other end of the chart, Switzerland was the ‘happiest’, ahead of Kuwait and Ireland.

Top 10 ‘miserable’ countries

Zimbabwe Venezuela Syria Lebanon Sudan Argentina Yemen Ukraine Cuba Turkey

Top 10 ‘happiest’ countries