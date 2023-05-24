The big change for travellers entering New Zealand from July

Find out how to save money when making overseas purchases when travelling.

A new online declaration form for travellers entering New Zealand will be phased in from July, Customs says.

Arriving passengers will be required to fill in the New Zealand Traveller Declaration, which will contain questions about customs, biosecurity and immigration, and potentially health risks.

The online form will eventually replace paper arrival cards, which most passengers fill in on the plane.

Customs has confirmed the new system will become available from the week starting July 10, initially just for international travellers arriving into Christchurch and Wellington Airports.

From mid to late July, it will become available for travellers entering Queenstown Airport.

Bevan Read The process for entering New Zealand is set to change from July.

It won’t become available for travellers entering Auckland Airport – New Zealand’s largest and busiest airport – until later in August.

In an update posted to its website, Customs said the traditional arrival cards would continue to be accepted for “a period of time” after the New Zealand Traveller Declaration is introduced.

The new system has been undergoing trials with travellers. Customs had originally said it would be introduced by the end of June.

A Customs spokesperson said the trials had shown the “technology works as intended but also indicated that there would be some benefits for allowing some more time to make system and process enhancements.”

Some will have already experienced a version of the New Zealand Traveller Declaration, as it was first introduced in March last year, to collect Covid-related information as New Zealand’s borders reopened.

After submitting the online form, travellers received a QR code which could then be printed or saved to a device, to present to border officials. Travellers eligible to use eGates could still do so, as the information was linked to your passport.

It was scrapped for Covid-related purposes in October. But the refreshed version is expected to follow a similar process, though Customs has said there will be “new features and improvements” to the system.