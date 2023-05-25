Nifty behind-the-scenes video shows A380 being readied for service

Etihad Airways has unveiled a short time-lapse video showing the final checks being made on one of its returning A380s.

The UAE carrier is waking up four of its superjumbos ahead of the northern hemisphere summer as demand surges across its network.

The 35-second video shows the A380 being stripped and prepared in what is called a ‘C-Check’. That is an intensive check of the “individual systems and components for serviceability and function”, according to Aviation Pros. It can often take weeks to complete.

ETIHAD/YOUTUBE The A380 is being prepared for service.

Late last year, Etihad announced the four superjumbos would be used on the London Heathrow route. Their return will be supported by the addition of five of their smaller A320 aircraft.

The plane in the video, A6-APG, is just over seven years old and was taken out of service in March 2020, according to Plane Spotters.

It has been stored at airports Abu Dhabi International, Teruel (Spain), Tarbes Lourdes (France), before a return to Abu Dhabi in March this year.

The A380 had fallen out of favour before the Covid pandemic, with airlines choosing smaller, more economical aircraft.

But despite production ceasing on the model, it has had a renaissance since border restrictions have come down.

Airlines including Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and Qatar Airways have dusted off the cobwebs of their fleet to bring them back into service.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The Emirates A380 plane is the biggest aircraft flying to New Zealand each day.

Indeed, Singapore Airlines announced on Wednesday it is bringing back its flagship double-decker A380 to Auckland.

The return of the 471-seat superjumbo will replace the A350-900, adding another 1526 seats a week between Singapore and Auckland. When it touches down in November, it’ll be the first time Singapore Airlines has flown the aircraft to New Zealand since 2020, after Covid-19 suspended services.

It’s the second airline to fly an A380 into New Zealand, with Emirates using it on its long-haul Auckland to Dubai route, and in March, began flying it into Christchurch.