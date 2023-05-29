Watch: Low pass of Argentina's new presidential jet shocks onlookers

A low pass of Argentina’s new presidential jet over an airport in Buenos Aires has shocked onlookers and sparked criticism.

Footage from Jorge Newbery Airport shows the Boeing 757-200 aircraft executing a missed approach over runway 13 before a steep bank to the left.

The pilot at the controls was Leonardo Barone, the man in charge of the Argentinian presidential fleet.

While the pass surprised onlookers, some criticised the manoeuvre.

Pilot Carlos Rinzelli told local TV that he doubted the move was “necessary”.

“It is pretty illogical if nothing has been previously coordinated, and no one asked him to do it. It is a new plane; the pilots onboard have only been recently certified to operate the plane. We would have to see what kind of experience each pilot has,” said Rinzelli.

flight mode/twitter The jet is a Boeing 757-200 with the registration ARG-01.

Barone said he had received authorisation from the air traffic controllers, reported Simple Flying.

“This is a traditional manoeuvre done whenever a new aircraft arrives or when a commander retires,” said Barone.

The jet cost an estimated NZ$36 million and has a VIP configuration. It can carry 39 passengers and has meeting rooms and bedrooms onboard. It has the registration of ARG-01.