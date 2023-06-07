Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds claim top award

Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

Air New Zealand’s new Skynest has walked away with the top honour in the cabin design awards in the German city of Hamburg.

The national carrier won the Crystal Cabin Award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation.

The six bunk beds that economy passengers will be able to book for lie-flat sleep will debut in September 2024, starting with the Auckland-New York and Auckland-Chicago routes. It will cost up to $500 for a four-hour snooze.

Judges said the four hours were chosen because “it is long enough for restorative sleep, while being short enough to offer availability to more customers – and to help ensure it won’t tempt business-class passengers to downgrade their ticket”.

Air New Zealand first unveiled the Skynest in early 2020, describing it as a “world-first” cabin feature.

Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves called it an “incredibly proud moment”.

“On the scale of airlines around the world we’re a small player – so innovating, listening to our customers and producing products that push the boundaries is how we stand out and compete on a global scale,” said Reeves.

“The development of the Skynest has been a labour of love. As it’s a world-first there are plenty of hoops we need to jump through and problems we need to solve, but the popularity and excitement around it coming to market is what keeps us going.”

The airline also won the Onboard Hospitality Cabin Concept of the Year Award.

It's been a big couple of weeks for the airline.

It reclaimed the crown of the world's best airline, according to AirlineRatings.com.

The safety and product rating website unveiled its awards for 2023, which sees the national carrier take the title back from Qatar Airways. It is now the seventh time since 2013 that Air NZ has been named the best.

It was also named the “most attractive” employer in the country, according to Randstad research.