Qantas is improving its boarding process, but will customers be happy?

Ben Groundwater is a Sydney-based travel writer, columnist and author with more than 20 years' experience.

OPINION: There are changes coming at Qantas. The Australian carrier last week announced to its shareholders a raft of measures that it hopes will see it prosper during the coming decade, building on the already record profits it has been enjoying lately.

Those plans include the launch of “Project Sunrise” – direct flights from Sydney to London – plus the resumption of the Sydney to New York route, a renewed focus on customer service, increased benefits on its loyalty programs, and new aircraft. Oh, and it’s going to change its boarding procedures.

If you haven’t flown Qantas in a while, you might be surprised to hear about the current system for getting passengers on a plane. It is, essentially, premium cabins and high-ranking frequent flyers first, and then everyone else. That’s it. That’s the system.

In future, the airline announced, it will board passengers in groups, first for the pointy end and the gold and platinum legends, and then by seat location, rear to front.

You’re probably thinking: wow, what will they think of next? Serving food on board the plane? Putting little TV screens in the back of the headrests? (Though to be fair I flew Qantas from Sydney to Melbourne this week and there was no seatback entertainment, so they might want to jump on that.)

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images While Qantas is having a belated stab at improving its boarding process, it’s also going with the slowest method.

The boarding system being mooted by Qantas is the one used by almost every other international airline on the planet. In fact, when aviation experts ponder the fastest and most efficient ways to get people onto planes, they tend not to even consider the “absolute shambles” method.

Rather, there are three accepted methods that various airlines tend to apply: rear-to-front block boarding, which is also the new plan for Qantas, in which passengers board in groups, with those sitting the furthest back going first; random boarding, in which no seats are assigned and it’s just a total free-for-all; and WILMA, or “window, middle, aisle”, in which those sitting in window seats board first, then middle seats, then aisles.

Back in 2014, the American TV show Mythbusters put these methods to the test and found that rear-to-front block boarding was the slowest, and random boarding the fastest, though only fractionally quicker than WILMA. Both the latter two were almost 40% faster than rear-to-front.

So while Qantas is having a belated stab at improving its boarding process, it’s also going with the slowest method. Though, it’s also going with the most popular method, because passengers tend to hate both WILMA and the random bunfight.

That’s not to say there aren’t airlines out there doing things differently. German carrier Lufthansa uses a version of WILMA, which aims for window, then middle, then aisle, but also allows those who are travelling together to board together, which means you get plenty of middles and aisles getting on with the first group. Swiss does the same.

Japanese carrier ANA also uses WILMA, to good effect. (Though of course, take note of the countries who are making this system work, where citizens tend to toe the line. To be successful, WILMA has to be properly adhered to by passengers who all turn up on time, which won’t work in every nation.)

US carrier United Airlines has a form of WILMA, though those travelling with “Basic Economy” fares are all lumped into a group at the end, regardless of seating, and there are so many add-ons and priority passes available to help passengers skip the queue that the whole exercise seems kind of pointless.

American budget carrier Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, still uses a form of random seating, though it separates customers into groups; once your group is called, you can board the plane and sit anywhere you want. Customers might not exactly love it, but there’s plenty that people don’t love about the budget airline experience. All of that hassle tends to be mitigated by the low cost.

Which brings us back to Qantas. Yes, fairly obvious changes are going to be made which will hopefully continue the trend of increasing reliability that Qantas flights have been enjoying lately. The carrier has the best on-time performance in Australia right now.

That might explain why Qantas isn’t using WILMA. It doesn’t have to, and it probably wouldn’t be popular even if it did. And this is an airline with enough customer satisfaction woes to deal with right now.

The rear-to-front system also incentivises customers to get themselves into the priority boarding groups, which means either going hard on amassing frequent flyer and status points, or just paying to sit up at the pointy end.

And that’s great news, because airlines love making money. I had to chuckle last week at these conclusions from an aviation expert on why airfares are so high for Australians at the moment, still 50% above pre-Covid-19 levels: it’s because the companies charging them want to make a lot of money.

Shocker.

So, flights are pricey. But maybe now you’ll be able to get on board a little quicker.

- traveller.com.au