Designer of new double-decker plane seats defends creation

The "Chaise Longue" seating concept on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg.

The designer behind the new double-decker plane seat has defended his creation, saying criticism is due to travellers being "scared of change”.

Alejandro Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept started small scale as a college project for the then 21-year-old.

A nomination in the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards – a top prize in the aviation industry – swiftly followed, and the design became the focus of a flurry of online attention following a CNN Travel article.

Núñez Vicente is showcasing his design this week at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany, saying he believes his double-level seating is the future of economy flying.

Some critics have taken to Reddit to make their feelings known.﻿

"Imagine some crazy turbulence and your legs get snapped, or you have to get off the plane in a hurry. Seems incredibly dangerous," one commented.

"You could also fit more people into a jet by blending them into a fine slurry before boarding," another said.

STUFF Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

One Redditer added: "Flying is already miserable, let's not make it worse."

"At some point it will become more comfortable to fly in cargo," another joked.

"Until they start reducing the space between the seats, inch by inch. We will end up stacked like cutlery," one commented.

"I see nothing but misery for the people in the lower seats," another added.﻿

Núñez said such criticism is to be expected.

"People can talk and they always hate innovation in some ways," he told CNN Travel. "Most of the times when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they're scared of change.

"But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it."

Núñez previously told CNN Travel his purpose in creating the seating design was to "change the economy class seats for the better of humanity, or for all the people that cannot afford to pay for more expensive tickets".

CNN Travel tested out the design prototype, describing two ladder-like steps for travellers to use to access the top level which they described as "a little precarious”.

Once up there they said it was "roomy and comfortable" and there was "plenty of room for stretching out my legs."

They explained the seats don't move but can recline.

Núñez Vicente's design does away with the overhead cabin. Instead, he's designed space in between the top and bottom levels for travellers to stow cabin luggage.

The bottom row of seating, however, was described as ﻿"pretty claustrophobic”.

"But if you don't mind tight spaces, and you're planning simply to sleep all flight, it could be an effective solution," they added.

"One of the phrases I get a lot, is 'If it's not broken, why change it?'" Núñez Vicente told CNN Travel. "So if passengers still fly in the worst economy class seats, why are we going to give them a better option? It makes money.

"That's the goal of the airline at the end of the day, not to make your flight better."

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission