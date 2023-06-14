The sky's the limit for the Kiwi teen mixing it with the world's best astrophotographers

Some of the photos honoured in this year's awards.

“Absolutely terrible.”

That's what 18-year-old Tom Rae called the first ever photos he took of the night sky.

“Looking back on them now is quite funny, there is a sense of nostalgia, but I had zero clue of what I was doing.”

That was in 2017, but fast-forward six years and the Christchurch teen is now being named in the same breath as some of the world’s best astrophotographers.

When Rae entered the Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition, he didn’t expect to get much of a response. After all, the contest features entries from thousands of worldwide snappers.

TOM RAE Celestial Radiance by Tom Rae was chosen as one of the best images of the Milky Way this year.

So when his photo taken above Lake Tekapo/Takapō called Celestial Radiance was picked as one of the best of the year, the former St Andrew's College student was completely “blown away”.

“I really didn't think I would be capable. A lot of the other photographers, including a couple of the other Kiwi ones chosen, have been very big inspirations of mine for a very long time, so it was awesome to be recognised up there with them. It was a nice surprise for sure,” Rae told Stuff Travel.

Two other Kiwis, Larryn Rae and Brendan Larsen, were also honoured for their work in the Milky Way contest.

The competition is run by photography blog Capture the Atlas, and its editor-in-chief Dan Zafra said he spotted Rae’s talent a couple of years ago.

“I started following Tom's work when he captured a unique image of the lunar eclipse and the Milky Way in New Zealand,” said Zafra.

TOM RAE Tom Rae has been passionate about astrophotography from a young age.

“Apart from the great image, the thing that really caught my eye is that he was only 16 years old! He is capturing images that would take years for any professional, and he's not only a very good technical photographer but also very creative with landscape compositions.”

Zafra said his entry this year stood out for being “perfectly executed from a technical perspective, but also for all the elements involved such as Aurora Australis, Airglow, and the Milky Way band, which are the three things more coveted by any landscape astrophotographers”.

Growing up, art and photography have been a big part of Rae’s life.

“I’ve always been interested in taking photos even before I got a camera. On my parents’ phones I was just clicking away, taking any chance I got.”

In 2017 he received his first digital SLR camera and after experimenting with landscape photography, he started to look to the skies for inspiration, thanks in part to his father's love of astronomy.

“Pretty much all of it has been self-taught, so a lot has been trial and error. My dad has been very helpful, especially in the early days.”

Dad Phil told Stuff Travel he spent a lot of time bonding with his son on cold dark nights, "freezing our nuts off”.

“Tom has always been into the outdoors. His mother and I always took him on trips and we've always had a family interest in astronomy and space.”

But it took a meeting with renowned photographer Babak Tafreshi who was in Christchurch for a lecture to raise awareness about the night sky, that got the youngster “hooked”.

Phil admitted he was a bit “cheeky” asking Tafreshi if he wanted to accompany the duo on a night’s photography. He agreed and after showing Tom a variety of new techniques, there was no turning back.

TOM RAE Land of Ice by Tom Rae.

Jokingly referring to a famous singer-songwriting duo, Phil said his son is “Elton John” while he is “Bernie Taupin”.

“I am in the background, providing support for him, buying the gear. We did heaps of trips to the McKenzie country and we’d be out in the early hours.

“It was quite frustrating at times to be honest as he’s such a perfectionist. He always has the vision of what the image should look like and half the time I was saying ‘what are you doing mate?’. ‘Just one more photo’. But to see those images now, it is a record of our lives together in many ways.”

Now working as a night sky guide during a gap year at the Hermitage Hotel at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, Tom is still deciding on his next step, but it’s clear he has plenty of ambition.

”I am thinking of going to university next year. I haven’t really made any real concrete plans but short term I definitely want to spend this year doing a lot of photography, producing a lot of images, connecting with more people online, potentially starting up my own business, and maybe selling some stuff.”

One thing for sure is that his potential is sky-high, as Zafra points out: “He is still very young, but with his talent and passion, I have no doubt that he will be a reference in anything related to New Zealand astrophotography in the future.”

To see more of Tom’s work, view his Instagram here.

TOM RAE Solitude by Tom Rae.

Update: This article has been updated with the names of the other Kiwi photographers who were named in the best 25 images of the year.