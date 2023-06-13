Airline under fire for policy to ground 'overweight' flight attendants

Hainan airlines says its policy on flight attendant weight restrictions is intended to advocate healthy living habits.

Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines is facing criticism for a new policy which could ground flight attendants who exceed weight restrictions.

The airline, which recently announced its return to New Zealand, has defending its “standard limits” policy.

Media outlet Global Times said the formula being used by the airline to work out the acceptable weight is: “height (in cm) - 110 = standard weight (in kg).” For example, a flight attendant who is 158cm, which is the average height of a Chinese adult woman, would need to stay within 48kg.

Going 5% above that will require monthly weight monitoring and a review, while those going 10% over will result in immediately suspension and a “weight reduction plan”, according to the state-run media.

Hainan Airlines confirmed to CNN that the policy applies to all flight attendants regardless of gender.

“This is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members’ physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work,” it said.

The policy has received widespread backlash online, with many commenting that the strength and stamina of a crew member would be more important in an emergency than a low weight.

The restrictions are part of the airline's new grooming guidelines.

While several airlines including Qantas, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have relaxed their strict uniform guidelines recently, others like Singapore Airlines and Emirates continue to enforce strict weight and grooming rules.

In November, new guidelines for Air India cabin crew were leaked to Bloomberg News. These included an instruction that grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade, and that male staff with bald patches must shave their heads daily.

The same airline announced in 2015 it was grounding 125 of its 3500 cabin crew members after they failed to reach an “adequate BMI”.

Hainan Airlines is the fourth Chinese carrier to restart flights to New Zealand.

The airline's Auckland to Shenzhen service returns this week. It had started flying to NZ from Shenzen in southern China in late 2016, but stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hainan will fly its flagship A330-300 on the route, which will begin with a flight from China on June 17.