Duty-free in New Zealand isn't always the best deal

Kiwis could be forgiven for assuming that the best deals were by the departure gate at duty-free stores when they leave New Zealand.

Duty-free goods should be cheaper because retailers don’t have to charge sales taxes and duties on naughty products like cigs and booze. In theory at least.

The reality of a captive audience, currency confusion and lack of competition mean my brief price analysis below shows the duty-free section isn’t always the site of best deals – particularly in New Zealand if you’re a fan of Whittaker’s.

For example, if you’re after tech products, Australia and the US could better NZ duty-free prices, while spirits can be found for more competitive prices in UK high street supermarkets or the arrivals' hall duty-free at London Heathrow Airport.

For the sake of clarity and easier comparisons, I’ve stuck to widely available but slightly bougie brands – the sort of thing available in New Zealand shops, but that you might save up to splurge on at duty-free in the hope that you’re saving more.

Currency changes complicate matters; in my comparisons below I’ve included the currency conversion at the market rate, but you may be pinged by banks and credit card companies for currency conversions usually based as a percentage of the purchase price.

Prices were correct when found online in mid-June.

In the market for: Spirits - 1L of Tanqueray gin and a 750ml of Jack Daniel's bourbon whiskey

How does NZ departures duty-free shopping compare:

AE duty-free has them for $56 and $54, respectively. At Liquorland they’re both $70 a bottle.

Sydney: Heinemann duty-free sells Tanqueray for A$50 ($54). Jack Daniel's only comes in a litre for A$52 ($56.90).

London: The home of gin, supermarket Asda has a litre of it for £22 or $45, at Stansted airport arrivals it’s £12 ($25) and at Heathrow it’s £25 (NZ$51) for Jack Daniel's. The bourbon is around £30 (NZ$61) at UK supermarkets.

Paris: Tanqueray goes for €21.90 ($38) at French supermarket chain Carrefour, while a 750ml bottle of JDs is €22.20 ($38.50)

Dubai: At the airport Tanqueray’s 107AED ($47) and 133AED ($58) for a bottle of Jack (1L only).

New York: At LaGuardia airport duty-free a litre of Tanqueray is $29 (NZ$46) and Jack Daniel's 1ltr for $32 (NZ$51)

Bangkok: Tanqueray 1ltr is 1189 THB ($55). Jack Daniel's 750ml is 1299 ($60.95) at The Bottles BKK, which can deliver to your accommodation for free.

In the market for: Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) In-Ear headphones with lightning charging case

How does NZ departures duty-free shopping compare:

AT Auckland Airport they’re on sale for $301, beating the JB Hi-Fi price of $349

Sydney: A$249 ($274) at JB Hi-FI in Aussie.

London: £160 ($320) at Currys on the high street or £189 ($378) at Heathrow Airport.

Paris: €190 ($333) at Galleries Lafayette in Paris.

Dubai: At Dubai Duty Free they’re all yours for 715AED ($315), just a little bit cheaper than the official Apple Stores across the UAE.

LA: US$169 ($275) at the Apple Store in LA, cheaper than duty-free in New Zealand.

Bangkok: At the Apple Store in Bangkok they’re 6.790 THB ($309).

Istanbul: They sell for 44944 Turkish lira ($308) at telecoms store Turkcell.

In the market for: Perfume – Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 100ml

How does NZ departures duty-free shopping compare:

At AE duty-free at Auckland International Airport it’s $208. At Chemist Warehouse the same bottle is on sale for $179.99

Sydney: Chemist Warehouse’s Australian stores sell a bottle for A$199.99 ($218) while Heinnemann duty-free at Sydney Airport sells it for the exact same price.

London: John Lewis sells 100mls for £100 ($204), at Heathrow Airport, again, it’s the exact same price.

Paris: At Paris CDG airport this eau de parfum sells for €118.50 ($205).

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free stores sell it for 479 AED ($209), but bargain hunters can find it at Carrefour Dubai for only 408 AED ($178).

New York: At department store Macy’s it’s US$180 ($279), at Duty Free Americas JFK airport store it’s $168 (NZ$270).

Istanbul: Duty free at Istanbul airport has a bottle going, priced in euros, for €141 ($245).

In the market for: Face cream - La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream 50ml

How does NZ departures duty-free shopping compare:

This luxury face cream can be all yours from AE duty free on your way out of Auckland for $727 – at Smith & Caughey’s it’s $855.

Sydney: A$795 or NZ$875 from David Jones.

London: £450 or NZ$925 from John Lewis.

Paris: €529 or NZ$935 from Galleries Lafayette department store.

Dubai: 1759AED, or $787 from Dubai Airport Duty Free.

LA: US$471 or NZ $774 from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Bangkok: 18,550.00 THB or NZ$876 from King Power duty free at Bangkok airport.

Istanbul: 13,300 Turkish lira or NZ$934 from Beymen department store.

A word on: cigarettes and tobacco

Due to the strict advertising rules for both online and onsite sale of tobacco, cigarettes and smoking products (and without an expensive whirlwind tour of the airports and city centres listed above), I’m unable to verify the price differences between duty-free and in-store at the locations.

Suffice to say, that unlike many of the products listed above, tobacco and cigarettes are heavily taxed in New Zealand and liable for import duties, compared to destinations such as Bangkok, Istanbul, LA and others, and therefore buying them anywhere but within New Zealand’s borders would be at a discount. However, NZ Customs has strict limits of 50 cigarettes or 50gm of tobacco.

